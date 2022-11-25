The aeronautical engineer Pablo Álvarez and the biotechnologist Sara García have made history by much more than becoming the first Spanish astronauts since 1992. The two thirty-somethings chosen by the European Space Agency among 22,500 candidates from all over the continent are children of the periphery and Spain depopulated. Both were raised in León and in the arms of public education. They graduated from their small and young university at the worst possible time, during that economic catastrophe that Spain faced a decade ago. And both he and she come from middle-class families, emigrated to this city of 125,000 inhabitants from the surrounding towns. “This shows that by investing in science you can reach the top from emptied Spain. Growing up in a province without industry, from which you know you will have to leave, makes you not believe anything and you try hard. That’s where the achievements come from,” reflects Rebeca Martínez García, a professor of Graphic Expression at the School of Aeronautical Engineering in León, where Álvarez studied. Also, she is her friend.

The spatial landmark of Álvarez and García has shaken the Vegazana campus in León. They studied their careers at the same time and in centers located just 500 meters away, but they did not meet until they coincided in the tough selection process to which the European agency submitted them. The 33-year-old completed his studies in Aeronautical Technical Engineering in 2011 and went on Erasmus to Poland, where he took a master’s degree in the subject that did not yet exist in León. She, at the same age, graduated in Biotechnology, at the Leonese faculty she completed a master’s degree in 2013 and right there she was part of the ModCell research group of the Institute of Biomedicine (Ibiomed).

“The one in León is a good university. Would people be equally surprised if Pablo and Sara were graduates of the Madrid Polytechnic?”

The Leonese rector, Juan Francisco García Marín, found out about the election of these two former students, when it was still a secret, from the Minister of Science, Diana Morant, and under a promise of discretion. He assures that he experienced “enormous joy”, but “not surprise”. “The one in León is a good university. Why do we have to think that only those with hundreds of years of history can? Would people be equally surprised if Pablo and Sara were graduates of the Madrid Polytechnic?” García Marín asks, alluding to the institution where the Madrid astronaut Pedro Duque studied, the only one in Spain that at that time had a school aeronautical engineering. The University of León, highlights the rector, is above the average in enrollment of foreigners and international mobility and, despite being in a territory hard hit by depopulation, it does not lose students.

Professors Carmen Marín and Margarita Marqués, in the foreground, this Thursday together with members of the biotechnology research team that Sara García was part of. OSCAR CORRAL

Pablo Álvarez, one of the five new titular astronauts of the European Space Agency, comes from a family originally from Murias de Paredes, a town of 400 inhabitants 80 kilometers from the capital of Leon. He is the grandson of farmers. At the Antonio de Valbuena public school where he studied, this Thursday there was a celebration. The children are “delighted” that an astronaut sat years ago at the same desks as them, says their director, María Ángeles Sevilla. At the IES Eras de Renueva, they say of Álvarez that he was a “good colleague”, “discreet”, that “he did not stand out either above or below”, the same thing that his university classmates say, who also highlight his ability to work and his optimism. Everyone feels “very proud” for such an “inspiring” event, but they ask “politicians to be up to the task” so that young people trained in León stop emigrating out of obligation. “Pablo is the son of a city that has very good raw materials, but urgently needs incentives,” claims Julio Fernández, director of the institute. “These boys in whom we are investing so much end up leaving León because there are no job opportunities. It is sad for the teachers and for the families.”

Sara García, chosen as one of the agency’s 11 substitutes, is defined by her Biotechnology professors and classmates as “very hard-working”, “meticulous” and “very goal-oriented”. Her family is originally from Vega de Espinareda, a town in Bierzo with just over 2,000 inhabitants, and her grandfather was a truck driver in a mine. She studied at the Padre Isla de León public institute, she obtained two awards of excellence at the end of her degree and learned “to think scientifically” from the hands of the researchers Margarita Marqués and Carmen Marín. These two professors are not surprised that all the knowledge that García acquired in the laboratories of the Institute of Biomedicine of the University of León she can now apply in space. “Whoever is a scientist and asks the right questions can do it anywhere, here and on the Moon,” explains Marín.

Joaquín Barreiro, director of the School of Aeronautical Engineering at the University of León. OSCAR CORRAL

The University of León, with only 12,000 enrolled and more affordable for families due to the lower cost of living in this city, “trains its students very well,” defends Marín, “perhaps precisely because it is small and offers personalized training” . A campus of this size also has its handicaps. Researching “costs more money”, continues the director of Sara García’s master’s thesis, because “there is a lack of critical mass and you have to travel to find collaborators who are working on the same thing as you”. Going abroad is positive and necessary for a researcher, she emphasizes, “the important thing is that there are means to return later.”

Rosalía Fernández toured several countries abroad and has managed to return to León thanks to the recent María Zambrano international talent attraction program. She was a partner of Sara García in the ModCell research group. She points out that in Biotechnology, the scientific branch that has taken the Leonese astronaut into space, women are the majority. In the Aeronautical Engineering degree that Pablo Álvarez studied, however, female students account for only 10% of the enrollment. “Sara is a person with many concerns and she is proof that with work she can go far,” he underlines.

At the University of León they hope that the feat of having trained the first two Spanish astronauts in 30 years will give them points in the struggle to become the headquarters of the Spanish Space Agency. “It is an endorsement for our candidacy because one of the pillars to be chosen is the quality of the University,” explains Joaquín Barreiro, director of the School of Aeronautical Engineering where Álvarez studied. The two astronauts from León have already contacted the institution from which they graduated to inform them that they will return to their land in mid-December and would like to visit the campus. “They are a mirror for our students and proof that European excellence can be achieved from a very small public university”, concludes the professor of Aeronautical Engineering Rebeca Martínez.