Pelé’s death has shaken everyone, especially the greats of contemporary football, who have been inspired by him and his magic

Yesterday evening news spread throughout the world which, although it was unfortunately predictable, shocked everyone. Pele, one of the greatest footballers in history, at the age of 82 gave up and shut down forever. In the following hours, the web was filled with messages of condolence. Among the many, obviously those of the greats of the ball. From Leo Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, passing through Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and many others.

When just over two years ago, on November 25, 2020, Diego Armando Maradona left, Edson Arantes Do Nascimento in art Pelé, he greeted him publicly hoping that, one day, they could play together again in paradise.

Since yesterday afternoon, Thursday 29 December 2022the Brazilian caught up with the Argentine in the sky.

The former champion lost his fight against a colon cancer that had hit him years ago and that had debilitated him a lot in the last period.

The world of football for Pelé

Pele’s name will remain indelible in the history of football forever. Although more than half a century has passed since his retirement, the greats of contemporary football they wanted to greet him and honor him publicly.

Leo Messi, fresh world champion with Argentina, has published a series of shots that in the past have immortalized him with O’ Rey. His eternal rival, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldoon his social profiles he wrote a touching letter for the Brazilian:

My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and especially to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A simple “farewell” to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the whole world of football. An inspiration for many millions of footballers, a reference yesterday, today, always. The affection you have always shown for me has been reciprocated in every shared moment, even at a distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will remain forever in all of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pele 🙏🏽

“Rest in peace King. The King of football has passed away but his legacy will never be forgotten“: wrote the French phenomenon Kylian Mbappe. Neymarthe Brazilian who according to many is O’Rey’s natural heir, instead wrote: