Ciro Immobile and the car accident against the tram

Football players and destroyed cars. Ciro Immobile’s accident yesterday morning in the heart of Rome is just the latest episode in a long list. The impact at high speed with the line 19 tram caused the captain of Lazio a distortion trauma of the spine and a compound fracture of the right eleventh rib. The Torre Annunziata bomber will get by with a few weeks of rest.

“I’ll be back soon,” promised Immobile with a short message on Instagram in response to a post from Lazio. The thought of the striker of the Italian national team “goes to his two daughters and the tram driver to whom he wishes a speedy recovery – declared Erdis Doraci, Immobile’s lawyer, through social media – Relieved that no one has sustained serious injuries, aware in this difficult moment that I have acted correctly, I fully trust the authorities who are carrying out the investigations”.

It is not yet clear who is responsible for what happened. According to Immobile’s version, the tram driver would have run a red light. The driver of the rail vehicle, on the other hand, according to the story given to his work colleagues, would have crossed the intersection in a regular manner.

