Among the products presented by Lenovo at the Las Vegas consumer electronics expo, CES, is the ThinkVision P49w-30 monitor, a 49-inch ultrawide panoramic display with dual QHD. Featuring IPS Black technology, this monitor offers a 2000:1 contrast ratio for sharper colors and deeper blacks. With up to 13 ports, including docking functionality with two Thunderbolt 4 ports with up to 100W power delivery and one front USB-C port with 15W fast charging capability, the ThinkVision P49w-30 can support more devices and accessories for multitasking.

Able to replace a dual monitor setup, it can act as a 2-in-1 solution, allowing users to use either side of the screen as two separate workspaces, without the use of cables, thanks to eKVM and True functionality Lenovo splits. With eKVM, users can instantly log in and switch between PCs with the click of a mouse, while True Split acts as a hardware partition that splits a monitor into two, allowing settings and aspect ratios to be independently adjusted. When multiple monitors are needed, the ThinkVision P49w-30 can also be connected to another two dual QHD monitors via the Thunderbolt 4-out connector. This monitor also includes two built-in 5W speakers and can support the ThinkVision MC60 Modular Camera with Microphone. Pricing and availability in Italy will be communicated after CES.