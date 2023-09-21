A long time ago in Mexico the word drug trafficking was changed to the broader concept of “organized crime.” The reason is that it has taken over businesses of all kinds by force, including human trafficking, but also acting as a kind of reverse washing machine: penetrating legal businesses to operate them illegally. Drug traffickers are behind taxi and bus networks, as well as the distribution of lemons and the production of corn tortillas, the sacred center of the country’s gastronomy.

In 2022, 27.4% of households in Mexico reported to the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi) that at least one of their members was a victim of a crime, according to the most recent National Survey of Victimization and Security Perception Public. But considering that drug trafficking is even in food, Mexicans have suffered from paying more for an avocado than it would be worth in a market free of organized crime, and they have done so, most likely, without knowing it.

A community police officer patrols a forest in search of loggers or illegal avocado plantations, in Cherán (Michoacán), in January 2022. Fernando Llano (AP)

In this context, the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) will participate in a meeting organized by the Society of Jesus this Thursday and Friday to discuss solutions to the problem of violence. “This country can no longer take it,” the Confederation said in a recent statement, “it cannot continue on the same path of excessive violence.” It is clear that businessmen fear seeing more businesses taken by force, they fear handing over the economy to criminals. The meetings, which will take place in Puebla, are called the National Dialogue for Peace.

The Institute for Economy and Peace (IEP), a global non-profit research and analysis center, estimated that the economic impact of the violence in Mexico was 4.6 trillion pesos (230 billion dollars at the current rate). corresponding exchange rate) in 2022. This is equivalent to 18.3% of the Gross Domestic Product. In the same year, the Federal Government spent 0.6% of GDP on security, the IEP said.

When you look at the impact per capita, the figure is more frustrating. Each Mexican experienced an economic loss of 35,705 pesos — more than double the average monthly salary in that year. In addition, crime in food production chains adds two percentage points to the country’s inflation, according to an estimate by the Laboratory of Analysis in Commerce, Economy and Business (Lacen) of the Autonomous University of Mexico. “Organized crime has become a dominant economic cartel,” says a Lacen bulletin. A review of the headlines in the last year demonstrates this.

Chicken

Images of an empty market in Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero, flooded social media last year. According to different media reports, eight people related to the sale and distribution of chicken for human consumption were murdered in one week. An incident was also reported in which a group of armed men murdered a chicken distributor in full view of buyers and diners. In the weeks after the incident, chicken became scarce in the town. The markets and chicken shops closed, along with the inns and fast food restaurants.

Also in the State of Mexico and Michoacán, there have been shortages and increases in the price of chicken due to extortion by organized crime, since sellers have no choice but to pass the bill to consumers to preserve their business.

National guards and state police at the Baltazar R. Leyva Mancilla market in Chilpancingo, in June 2022. Dassaev Téllez (Cuartoscuro)

Fish

In March of last year, Congress convened a panel of specialists to analyze the most important causes why illegal fishing has expanded strongly. The main cause is the lack of inspection and the second is the presence of organized crime. It is possible that one includes the other. “The greater presence of organized crime that uses fishing as a screen (for example, shrimp in Sinaloa and sea cucumber in Yucatán) totally exceeds the capacity and powers of the Government’s civil institutions in the sector,” says the report produced by the meeting.

The seizure of fishing, both legal and illegal, is focused on the Gulf of California and the States of Sinaloa, Sonora, Baja California and Baja California Sur, according to an investigation by the media. Contraline. But in reality it occupies all the coastlines, from Tamaulipas in the north to Yucatán.

Transport

The Association of National Transporters (ANTAC) reported in July that cargo theft accumulates 2.3 billion pesos (about 137 million dollars) in losses each year. Businessmen, however, assure that the amount is much higher. According to AI27, an electronic custody company, annual theft is close to $300 million. The authorities counted 13,199 crimes committed against transporters last year, an increase of 6.7% compared to 2021.

Public transportation is also a prey. Between July and the first week of August, 14 bus drivers were killed in the municipality of Chilpancingo, in Guerrero alone. In Michoacán, organized crime collects 21 million pesos in extortion from public transport passengers, according to information from the newspaper Excelsior. And the huachicolas gasoline theft is known, is a problem so extensive that it has been the focus of the Administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In January, taxi drivers in the tourist city of Cancún reacted with blocked roads, violence against platform drivers, passengers and even authorities to the permission that the Uber application received in Quintana Roo to operate legally. Weeks later, unconfirmed reports in both local and national media proposed that this was due to the union being co-opted by organized crime. This coincides with a report by the international security intelligence firm Insight Crime, which, since 2013, warned that taxi drivers were targets of criminal organizations. The objective is to force them to move and sell drugs, the firm reported.

Fruits and vegetables

Last year, Lacen identified the fruits and vegetables that suffered the highest inflation, as a result of crime. In just one fortnight, the tomato rose 16.7%; the serrano chili, 15% and the avocado, 4.73%. This year, the State of Nuevo León saw a jump in the price of lemons of 50% between August and September, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

This has its roots in Michoacán, a State that exports and supplies a large part of the country with agricultural products. On September 11, three lemon cutters died in an armed attack that authorities claimed was perpetrated by organized crime in the municipality of Tepalcatepec. Zamora, another lemon municipality, has become the epicenter of disputes in the State of Michoacán between rival drug cartels, according to the IEP. The same applies to other crops that grow in Michoacán.

A bucket full of tomatoes during the harvest, in Sinaloa, in 2021. Jeoffrey Guillemard (Bloomberg)

In 2014, the then president, Enrique Peña Nieto, proposed that the Gendarmerie deploy some 5,000 elements in agricultural territories throughout the country to protect the productive cycles of the tomato that grows in Sinaloa and the sugar cane that is grown in Tamaulipas.

The (sacred) tortilla

The center of Mexican gastronomy, the corn tortilla, also suffers from threats and extortion from organized crime. At the end of 2021, a clearly strange incident occurred in Guerrero. Through cardboard or posters in the establishments, a criminal group ordered the owners of the tortilla shops to lower their prices. This while charging businesses a “floor” for allowing them to operate. Last year, the president of the National Tortilla Council, Homero López, explained to this newspaper: “[Los criminales] “They believe that one raises the price because it occurs to us, especially in the Guerrero area, where transportation costs are higher due to insecurity.”

