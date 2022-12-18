The bankruptcy of the cryptocurrency firm FTX, along with the arrest of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, represents the latest link in a long chain of financial scandals in the US. From the economy analog from the eighties, with an open bar of interest rates and the wolves of Wall Street as a synonym of prosperity, to the threat of implosion of the universe crypto, a dozen cases of fraud, financial or picaresque engineering of high returns – the pyramid scheme of Bernard Madoff, for example – have marked the heart of capitalism in recent decades. In almost all of them, the lack of market regulation played a fundamental role (the lesson was learned immediately, although the control mechanisms have not reached crypto assets). In others, the excesses had global consequences in the form of shock waves, such as those caused by the collapse of subprime mortgages, which dragged down Lehman Brothers and, behind it, the eurozone. Was the titanic that caused the Great Recession of 2008.

In chronological order, these are some of the most serious scandals in the US economy since the 1980s, the heyday of Wall Street after the superinflation of the previous decade. As Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alluded to FTX this week, “houses of cards built on deception,” a definition that could be applied to many of the cases.

Enron and the Arthur Andersen rebound effect

The electricity company, in its time one of the largest in the world, has the dubious honor of inaugurating the list of accounting hits. In October 2001, the president of Enron announced quarterly losses of $618 million. This was due to the creation of a series of instrumental subsidiaries to take debt and assets off its balance sheet. Within two months, Enron filed for the largest bankruptcy in history. The shares went from trading at $90 to just 42 cents. On the rebound, its auditor, Arthur Andersen, was dragged into ruin when it was shown that she had endorsed highly inflated billing figures (more than 100,000 million dollars per year). From the political point of view, he raised many questions, when it was learned that 75% of the senators and half of the congressmen had received donations from the company for their electoral campaign.

Worldcom’s ‘accounting errors’

The one that was the leading operator in the US market acknowledged in 2002 having inflated its results by 11,000 million dollars during the previous years. The announcement was followed by a stock market crash that caused losses of 200,000 million dollars. The crisis of confidence stemming from the collapse of Worldcom and Enron led the stock markets to their worst crisis at the beginning of this century. Like Enron, the operator first agreed to suspension of payments, although it finally declared bankruptcy thanks to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Law to restructure, a common procedure that floods the Wilmington (Delaware) court that processes them with files. After the firm acknowledged accounting errors, the SEC filed a fraud lawsuit. The process ended with an out-of-court agreement whereby the operator agreed to pay 750 million dollars.

Lehman Brothers and the Great Recession of 2008

On September 15, 2008, photographs of shirt-sleeved executives leaving Lehman Brothers’ New York headquarters with their belongings in a cardboard box spread like wildfire. It is the image of the Great Recession of 2008, an earthquake that cost the US economy 22 trillion dollars and forced the Barack Obama Administration to intervene with a rescue of 800,000 million dollars (about 615,000 million euros, at the exchange rate). of then) to cover mortgages and consumer loans, while the Fed assumed the purchase of assets -potentially toxic- backed by mortgages.

Lehman, with 158 years of history, had lost 95% of its value on the stock market since its maximum in 2007 when it was dropped. His commitment to doing business with junk mortgages, the so-called subprimeIt cost him his existence. That same night, while the images of the rout of executives went around the world – it had a workforce of 25,935 employees – analysts warned: “It will have important consequences for the country’s financial system.” Few imagined to what extent. The bankruptcy of the fourth largest investment bank in the US accelerated a global crisis, of which the European debt crisis is the main chapter; a shock unknown since the oil tsunami of the 1970s.

Lehman Brothers staff at a meeting at their London offices on September 11, 2008. REUTERS

The banks’ exposure to subprime mortgages and toxic assets, hidden and packaged in millions of investment products and funds around the world—and backed by so-called insurance that turned out to be waste paper—had infected the entire system. The subprimes Problems also surfaced in European banks such as Société Générale, BNP Paribas or Deutsche Bank, especially exposed to Greek debt. The rest is history: three financial bailouts and the eurozone on the brink of the precipice for a good part of the past decade. Five years after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, the Fed estimated the amount it allocated to prop up the financial sector at $12.6 trillion.

The Madoff Plot

The financier Bernard Madoff was the great Wall Street con man: he defrauded more than 64,000 million dollars thanks to the pyramid scheme that he led for years. The scam came to light with the collapse of Lehman Brothers, but it had been in operation since the early 1990s. In 2009, he was sentenced to 150 years in prison for the “greatest fraud committed by a single individual,” according to the ruling. He did not see the light of day again, and died in prison in April 2021. A self-made man with great prestige among the Jewish community, to which he belonged, Madoff defrauded celebrities, companies, foundations such as those of director Steven Spielberg or the Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, and even financial entities such as Banco Santander. Their modus operandi it consisted of attracting money from investors, to whom it promised high profitability. When they claimed the interest, they were long-suffering or, in some cases, paid with the money of the newly arrived investors. Whoever managed to retire on time won; the lower level was always exposed, and so on ad infinitum. is the call ponzi schemea classic wholesale scam like the one that, with slight differences, brought Albania to ruin in the late 1990s and shocked Portugal a decade earlier.

In a story with overtones of Greek tragedy, Madoff’s crimes were revealed by his children, oblivious to the deal, in 2008. The summary revealed the myopia of the SEC, which through incompetence or negligence frustrated half a dozen investigations into Madoff’s business. “There were several meetings with [funcionarios de] the SEC in which I thought: they have caught me ”, confessed Madoff already behind bars.

Theranos, blow to Silicon Valley’s reputation

Example of fraud in the sector of the start-ups technological, the Theranos case it is the shattered mirror of Silicon Valley. The company that promised an express blood test system, in an almost monopolistic sector that moves billions of dollars, was a colossal scam that has carried away its founder, Elizabeth Holmes. But until 2016, when the fraud lawsuit was filed, it enjoyed the blessing of the media. It was not for less: Theranos was one of the first unicorns (companies that before going public already exceed one billion dollars). The start up, which managed to seat personalities such as former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on its advisory board, was valued at 9,000 million dollars. Until a diary investigation The Wall Street Journal (later adapted into a documentary and a fictional series) brought Holmes and his partner and partner at the time, Ramesh Balwani, under the spotlight. The biotechnology company had promised to revolutionize the healthcare landscape with a machine capable of performing hundreds of clinical tests with a single drop of blood, thus facilitating the diagnosis of 200 diseases. The few devices found did not work, confirmed the WSJ.

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, in 2015. REUTERS

In November Holmes, 38, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud. The judge considered it proven that she defrauded investors of 385 million dollars, although the accusation raised the amount to 800 million; Among those affected are personalities such as Bill Clinton, Carlos Slim and Rupert Murdoch. “Since 2015 there were clear signs that the company was going to fail. The investors were locked in, there was no way they could get rid of their shares. They invested hundreds of millions of dollars and couldn’t withdraw anything,” the prosecution said during the trial. Her ex-partner received a 13-year sentence in December.

FTX, the Monopoly of cryptocurrencies

The great cryptocurrency scandal is seen by some as the canary in the mine that warns of the imminent collapse of the galleries. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), founder of the FTX platform, was arrested this week in the Bahamas for allegedly diverting $10 billion (9.4 billion euros) from FTX clients and investors without his knowledge and against the terms of the contract. The pufo was uncovered by the closure of the Alameda Research parent company, an investment firm linked to the exchange of crypto assets. The attorney for the southern district of New York called the event “one of the largest financial frauds in US history.” Until his arrest, SBF rubbed shoulders with the best of finance. He spoke remotely in an important forum organized by the daily The New York Times at the end of November in the Big Apple, despite the fact that suspicions were already surrounding him. The quintessential cryptoguru boasted just a year ago before the US Congress of deploying “a structure [financiera] that reduces risk” thanks to the standards of an industry that remains unregulated. But in reality he managed it in a rude way through an accounting software for SMEs. “Monopoly money,” Congressman Ritchie Torres described the value of the business.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, is escorted to court following his arrest in Nassau, Bahamas, on December 13. DANTE CARRER (REUTERS)

Like Holmes, SBF, 30, was swallowed up by the spotlights he had drawn to himself, like light to moths. Pretty children of finance, of lightning rise and resounding fall, both embody the challenge posed by companies that go much faster than the laws in charge of regulating them, that is, also protecting those who invest in them. A lesson the SEC learned in 2008, but still doesn’t seem to have reached finance virtual.