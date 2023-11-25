In the end Red Bull got out of trouble once again, albeit in extremis. The deliberate structure right at the last minute from the Milton Keynes team it proved to be that Right. The sin of arrogance that had put them in serious difficulty until the third free practice session was recovered by extraordinary understanding that the technicians have of the RB19 and the phenomena around it, with a Verstappen who finally demonstrated a dry superiority throughout the qualifying session.

For those who believe that certain results are taken for granted, it is important to point out that they are not, and that the Red Bull team’s difficulty was realbut that among their strong points, throughout the season, was that of knowing how to really put the car in order on the trackwith basic settings deliberated on the simulator and rarely perfect heavily revised by the team between sessions. The RB19 took to the track with a medium aerodynamic loadand she made her strength efficiencyespecially with DRS open, still working on optimal tire management also on the flying lap, a key aspect on the Yas Marina track, where the soft tires struggle, on a very hard lap like the qualifying one, to stay in the ideal temperature window for the whole tour, often going into crisis in the third sector. However, we compared the top 4 finishers to get a clearer picture of what happened on the track



In the first sector we notice how Leclerc loses about 1 tenth at turn 1, and then more or less carries that gap forward for the entire lap, probably a sign of a slightly cooler tire in the preparation lap, probably something intentional, sacrificing the first meters, but with a minimum of extra margin for the third sector. In a similar way we notice how Max Verstappen tackles in a manner slower the transition to curves 2-3, the fastest on the circuit, again probably to avoid immediately overloading the tires. McLaren and Mercedes instead, the two cars with more downforce, tackle the entire first sector very quickly, both without, evidently, any fear of “slipping” which would lead to the tires overheating. The central sector, on the other hand, is mainly made up of the two long straights interspersed with the slow chicane. Here Red Bull takes advantage thanks to the always very effective DRS, Leclerc loses about half a tenth on the straight, while Piastri leaves almost 2 tenths in the chicane, however confirming that McLaren’s efficiency on the straight is really good, given the high load but the good performance only on the straight sections. Who Mercedes collapses in the central sector, all year round unable to find efficient load, and therefore inevitably forced to sacrifice performance on the forehand when looking for load. The impression is also that the Brackley team must in some way contain power output on the straight, given the generally weak rear end, which would risk exceeding the temperatures if the traction phase went beyond the ability of the W14’s rear end to discharge all the power to the ground.

In the third sector a half miracle from Leclerc

Once you reach the third sector, the lap enters its most complicated phase: the restarts with straight wheels combined with the fast curves stress both axles of the car, and if the tires are not in the right temperature window the time doesn’t arrive. Leclerc, accomplishes a kind of miraclewith a passage bordering on tightrope walking in all the slow sections, and one prodigious mileage of turn 14, together with one big break for 15. Ultimately Leclerc’s time in the industry will be even better than Verstappen’s, a truly unexpected result even at Ferrari, where there is not much optimism for the performance of the SF-23 on this track. On the lap that earned third place, Piastri showed an excellent McLaren also in the third sector, but which literally “slipped” away when exiting the last corner, leaving at least 1 and a half tenths. We also looked at the performance of Lando Norris, who had a lap just a few thousandths of Verstappen’s time in his hands, and of which we show the telemetry of the error.



Norris’s crash in turn 14 costs him about 4 tenths compared to his previous lap, taking away his place in the front row for a race in which McLaren will have several chances to do well. The impression is that the Briton has excellent management and rhythm skills, but that he lacks them the “killer” instinct in the important moments of the weekends, when he really has the golden opportunities, especially on the flying lap.

McLaren the most solid, but Max the favourite. Mercedes-Ferrari will depend on comebacks

As the weekend progressed, the McLaren remained the car that made the impression greater solidity until now on the Yas Marina track, and for this reason it is the only one that has brought the two drivers to battle both the front row, unlike Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari, all with just one driver up front. Obviously Verstappen’s Red Bull remains the huge favorite to win the last race, but it is to be expected that the two drivers of the Woking team will give him company on the podiumbeing most likely the MCL60 superior in the race to both Ferrari and Mercedes. The battle for second place in the constructors’ championship will probably live by a Russell’s pursuit of Leclerc and, in a significant percentage, of how Hamilton and Sainz (two big disappointments of the day) they will be able to recover from behind to get into the points. A beautiful intertwined challenge that will be very interesting to follow, for the last act of a unique year in many respects, in over 70 years of Formula 1.