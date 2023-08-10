Charles Leclerc is not having a particularly idyllic moment in F1but on the other hand the Monegasque talent of Ferrari he found a reason to smile sentimentally. Indeed, during the holidays in Corsica, the Cavallino pilot was pinched together with his new girlfriend. Is called Alexandra Saint Mleux, is 21 years old and studies in Paris. He has a TikTok profile of 90,000 followers. Alexandra is the latest entry in the F1 wags. Here’s who are the others between confirmations and alleged flirting.