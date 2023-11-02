A Sky News Arabia correspondent confirmed that southern Lebanon witnessed violent Israeli bombing, after the bombing of the Israeli town.

The Israeli bombing reached the vicinity of the Lebanese army center and the forces center on Monday evening UNIFIL In Ras Naqoura.

It seemed clear that the area of ​​Israeli bombing was expanding and approaching depth every day South Lebanonreaching outside the southern Litani area.

Hezbollah and other Palestinian factions operating from Lebanon have entered the confrontation line with Israel since the start of its military attack on the Gaza Strip more than 3 weeks ago.