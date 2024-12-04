Last October, in a closed-door meeting with parliamentarians from the Popular Party, the deputy and deputy secretary of the PP, Elias Bendodoassured that “it is very possible that there are Budgets” and that these would be the only “lifesaver” for the Government. A message that popular They assumed in private, but never in public, because Genoa’s strategy was and is to draw an Executive “on its last legs” incapable of governing the complex parliamentary majority that supports it.

This contradiction between what they think and what they say—also caused by a total uncertainty due to the conviction that Pedro Sánchez is “unpredictable”—is manifested in the constant swings of the PP.

When the party had kept the trump card of the motion of censure in a drawer, aware that it does not have support for it to go ahead, Alberto Núñez Feijóo offered himself to the coalition’s investiture partners for a motion. It was not a strategy to try to make the numbers work, but rather a quick reaction after learning the details of the voluntary statement of Víctor de Aldama, the commissioner of the ‘Koldo plot’, in the National Court. The movement was unsuccessful and there are those who interpreted it internally as an attempt by Feijóo to demonstrate to his people that he was doing everything possible. Four days later, before the National Board of Directors of his party, Feijóo once again put the possibility of a motion of censure in the drawer.

Almost ten days later, during his speech at Sánchez’s appearance in Congress to report on DANA’s management in Valencia, Feijóo directly questioned him: “Leave it now,” he told her.. “You no longer govern anything (…) The Spanish deserve an alternative that is only at their service,” he snapped.

And just four days later, he changed the script again – ironically, they justify in Genoa. “Hold on, Pedro, you don’t deserve to leave with honor, the Spaniards are going to throw you out freely and democratically,” said Feijóo last Sunday at the closing of the XXVII Intermunicipal of the PP in Valladolid. Sánchez had shown strength and a desire for continuity that same week at the congress of the UGT union, where he assured that the PSOE would “win again” against the hoaxes of the right and the extreme right in 2027.

In the PP they have assumed that the President of the Government does not think about calling elections, even more so after managing to approve the fiscal package and bring the budgets together. Thus, there are many who maintain that “if there are budgets, there is a legislature” – there are those who believe that even without new accounts from the State, Sánchez will try to exhaust the four years of his mandate – and that the offensive for the judicial cases “will take time” to complete. take effect. And this is where the party believes that Feijóo must renounce grandiloquence in his offensive against Sánchez.

It is a recurring criticism of Feijóo within the PP. Up to three barons popular agree that it is a “mistake” to convey “anxiety” and expectations of imminent change and that the national president of the PP should “keep calm”. For the moment, Genoa is not thinking about lowering the piston and promises not to give