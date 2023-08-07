Ylonne Post (21) was sure. ‘I’m going to do this too!’, she said to herself when, as a spectator, she watched the Dutch women’s wheelchair basketball team become European champion four years ago. And that worked. She will play her first European Championship match next week. ,,I definitely did not see my selection for the ‘Orange Lions’ coming.”
Bert Nyenhuis
Latest update:
10:14
