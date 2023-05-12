Individuals, but also the spirit of the second half and the paradox of those who play lighter because they have nothing left to lose: five reasons to give the Devil a chance

For some hours now, the Rossoneri have been calling for history and the Risorgimento. The knockout in the semi-final first leg against Inter, 5 days before the second leg, lends itself to parallels and numerology. For Milan it will be a Champions League battle that coincides with the Five Days of Milan, an insurrection set between 18 and 22 March 1848, when the struggle of the city – then capital of the Lombardo-Veneto Kingdom – led to the temporary liberation from Austrian rule . This time the ball is in the middle and it will be Pioli’s Five Days, who towards the return leg on May 16 will have 5 reasons to believe in the complicated comeback.

The enigma Leao — No liberal-national movement to call into question. Only hopes, after the caution in the first leg. For Tuesday, a large chunk of Milan’s comeback ideas will pass from Rafael Leao’s conditions. The Portuguese, sad on the sidelines in the 90 minutes of the first round, is the most awaited man. The one capable of giving the Rossoneri the necessary spark to keep alive the dream of the Istanbul final on 10 June. For now, Pioli has liquidated the case with the usual balance: “Let’s see, I hope he can recover”. See also Liga MX bets: free odds and picks for matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023

Milan spirit — However, the possible return of Leao will not be able to do without the Milan soul, the spirit that led to the Scudetto and the surprising path in the Champions League. After the next round against Napoli, an interpretation in this sense was given by Giovanni Galli, precisely in reference to the common thread between the Italian success and the current European path: “That Milan fought on every centimeter of the pitch, this year in the championship it almost seems that something is due. Different speech in the Cup. I see that anger being projected into European matches.” And missed in the first act against Inzaghi.

The second half — Another key comes from Pioli’s analysis, who commented on the result and prospects at the end of the game with a clear (re)starting point: “We wanted to be intense, compact and aggressive, but we didn’t succeed. Inter had the upper hand in the duels, the match was complicated from a mental and tactical point of view. In the second half, however, I saw a great reaction. This is what we will have to do on May 16th ”. The Rossoneri’s hopes of a comeback will pass from willpower and approach, looking for a continuum with the second 45 minutes of the first leg. See also Lerner, Giacomo, Boeri and ... The VIP fans rebel: "Measure full, away the violent from our San Siro"

No calculations — The fourth point is a paradox. Two goals down, Milan will be forced to avoid calculations and attack immediately to play the match. Without waiting and almost lightly (despite the fact that one of the most important derbies in Milanese history is involved): two of the things that the Devil has shown he can do better during Pioli’s management. The 90 fiery minutes of the second leg will also be played out on the thread of psychology and on the episodes, which could change the clash suddenly. From one side to the other.

Magic Mike — The 0-2 in the first leg remains a heavy result for the Rossoneri, but not impossible to recover. And if the Devil still has a chance to return, part of the credit goes to the usual Mike Maignan. The Rossoneri goalkeeper kept his team afloat in the most difficult moment, reuniting the team and the defense after the deadly one-two signed by Dzeko and Mkhitaryan, and perhaps also for this reason Milan did not completely collapse under the blows of the Inter. The Frenchman could also be an extra weapon in the event of penalties, if the Five Days of Milan were to last a few more minutes. See also Santa Fe vs. Pereira, LIVE: follow minute by minute

