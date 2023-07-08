Wendy Guevara is the public’s favorite to win “The House of Famous Mexico”, the reality show of the moment produced by Televisa and Endemol. The dear mexican transsexual influencer29 years old and originally from León, Guanajuato, could obtain the prize of 4 million pesos. Regardless, if she becomes the big winner on said show, Television producer Juan Osorio has a fascinating proposal for her: to debut as an actress in his next telenovela!

In a recent meeting with various entertainment reporters, John Osoriocreator of successful telenovelas on Televisa, He stated that he was very clear about what character they would offer to Wendy GuevaraHowever, she did not go into details, as she prefers that she herself share the details.

“We are working with the writers now, to prepare the new story, we have it very clear (the character of Wendy Guevara) and we know where we are going, but if I tell them it won’t be a surprise, I prefer that Wendy tell them as soon as she gets out (from ‘The house of the famous Mexico’), because the truth is very funny, this girl turns things around a lot and also let me tell you that everything she does has an impact, people love it, so they are very talented people”.

Juan Osorio, ex-husband of the Cuban star Niurka Marcos and father of the actor and singer Emilio Osorio, another of the participants in “The House of Famous Mexico”, was questioned if he would make a telenovela with a transsexual protagonistresponding that it is not yet the time and in his case, he would not do it yet.

“Because obviously I have very respected the Las Estrellas channel and there you still have to take care of that part, remember that I did Los Aristemos (young gay couple in the soap opera ‘My family has more family’) and I was talking about that.”

What will Wendy Guevara do if she wins the “House of Famous Mexico” award?

A few weeks ago, in a conversation with Nicola Porcella, she revealed that she would use that money to help her parents: “I would set up a tortilla shop for my dad and mom, let it be theirs, let them hire someone and just go and see, I would like them not to work anymore.” Likewise, she would support sick children whose families do not have the resources for their treatments.

