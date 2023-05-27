In Sinaloa, animal abuse is punishable. In lines of the Animal Protection Law of the State of Sinaloa it can be read, and celebrated, that the fact that a pet is abused, that it is hurt, that its physical or emotional integrity is violated, is punishable by jail.

In Ecology and Environment of the municipalities of Culiacán, Ahome, Angostura, Badiraguato, Sinaloa, El Fuerte, Guasave, Mocorito, Rosario and Navolato, there are already statutes in this vein; however, in the rest of the municipalities of the state it is still a step that has not been taken to shield the animals aggressive behavior by their caregiver or people on the street.

It is unfortunate that reality on paper is not reflected in practice, when it should be part of the human conduct protect the life of animals and promote their development and integrity in a harmonious way.

IN STATISTICS and in social networks There are up to hundreds every week by municipality of cases of animal abuse reported by groups or individuals who work every day to fight for their protection, a task that they undertake for the mere pleasure of seeing animals live in safe environments. .

Hopefully, one day, reality and paper will tie, hopefully what each article in the newspaper dictates Animal Protection Law of the State of Sinaloa put into practice and put an end to animal abuse, which often ends in death.

