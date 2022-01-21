The Azzurri gold in the European Championships and in the Under 21 World Cup are doing well in the Superlega. But there are negative exceptions

National effect on the Italian league. The victory of the European Championship and the Under 21 World Cup has relaunched the Azzurri, even the younger ones who have found space in the Superlega. Not all of course, and not for everyone the post “Blue Magic Nights” was just smiles and enthusiasm and, considering that this is the season that leads to the World Cup, one more year of experience means a lot. At Trento home there are both sides of the gold medal: «The season is going well beyond my expectations. I am really happy to be here – says Daniele Lavia, one of the protagonists of European gold and now the backbone of the Itas three-hitter module -. They are a spectacular group, the results are coming and I am learning new things in this role from the opposite. The European Championship has certainly made us grow in terms of awareness, what experience it gives you to play decisive games in one of the most difficult competitions in the world ».

A very united group was also created in Trento: «Yes, and the leap in quality also comes from the intensity of the training with a coach who stimulates and esteems us». It went a little less well for Giulio Pinali, the opposite owner of De Giorgi’s champions but relegated to the bench by Lorenzetti’s choices (which he knew before going): «I’m a little sorry it’s obvious. I feel the need to play and find more space ». A national concern? “Also, the habit of playing also gives you the experience to handle certain situations with less hesitation.” However, the Bolognese bomber is not discouraged: «I chose Trento for the quality of the team and the possibility of training in a certain way and this is also very important. It is a fantastic group with a great desire to work and improve. The European Championship left us full of energy and a desire to do well in the Super League too ». See also Borussia Dortmund-Furth 3-0: Haaland and Malen brace. The highlights - Video Gazzetta.it

Investiture – From Trento we move to Padua where Mattia Bottolo has been showing all his talent since last season. The hitter, who in his first season as a protagonist in Superlega convinced coach De Giorgi to take him to the 14 who conquered Europe, is proving to be one of the best hammers in our championship. With 213 points he is the best Italian scorer in the Super League – 10th overall – and last week De Giorgi confirmed that it is the blue prospect who is impressing him the most this season. «The summer in the national team gave me a greater awareness of my means – says the spiker of Kioene Padova -. Once I returned to the club then I found myself dealing with a situation, I think similar to those of my other teammates in Italy. In light of that result we have more responsibility, but I think this is a positive thing, it is part of our growth ». Not all the European gold blues in Katowice or world gold under 21 are finding continuity of employment this season. «I don’t know the reasons – says Bottolo – but I wish them to make the most of the opportunities they will have as a success in Crosato (Padua center, ed) in the Italian Cup. Against Perugia he played for a set and a half proving his worth ». See also Colombia National Team: Argentina will have a serious loss for the tie

It counts to play – If Padua is an example for the strength to invest in young talents, this year also Cisterna is focusing on Tommaso Rinaldi, one of the best Italian prospects in the role of hitter. Son of art, the 20-year-old under-21 world champion is experiencing his first season as a starter. «The victory in blue in the world championship tournament played in Cagliari represented the end of a circle – says Rinaldi -. Now we are called to prove that we can do well in Superlega. Personally, my balance is positive. I try to improve every day by trying to learn from more experienced teammates. I think that my character, a mix of grit and positivity, helps me ». However, for Rinaldi that of Cisterna is not the first time in a dressing room of a Superlega team. In the previous two seasons he was in Modena where he studied under the likes of Zaytsev, Christenson, Grebennikov and Anderson. «The adventure in Emilia helped me to learn the characteristics of a winning player – continues Rinaldi -. But all this was missing from the field in official matches. And this year I chose to go to Cisterna to test everything I learned in Modena ». Growth with two pit stops for Covid. “I finally got negativized. it was the second time I contracted the virus. In 2021 I was positive for 25 days, this year for 16 ». The dilemma of the “guaranteed job” Bottolo explains it thus. «Being able to find space continuously is important because there are factors that you cannot face and train in training. For young players, gaining experience by finding the pitch frequently is fundamental ». See also Andrés Gudiño will leave Cruz Azul

Halfway – Tommaso Stefani has chosen the less easy way by going to Taranto where he has an expert striker like Giulio Sabbi in front of him. But given the after-effects of the distortion that stopped him for some time, he is carving out his space in the team of coach Di Pinto. The last clear victory against Verona saw him on the starting field: «I arrived from the Under 21 World Cup very loaded. I had no guarantees of playing when I came to Taranto, but the coach has always confirmed his confidence in me. The Prisma has made a bet by betting on me and I want to confirm that it has done well. I respect Giulio very much and the competition also raises the level of training: if one is a little weak, the other will take care of keeping the tension high. This is how you improve ».

