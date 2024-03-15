Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 21:53

The Abreu e Lima (Rnest) refinery in Pernambuco that was the pivot of Operation Lava Jato is being recovered by the Lula 3 government in its plan to make Petrobras grow again. By 2028, the unit is expected to receive between R$6 billion and R$8 billion in investments, in an expansion project scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.

The works, announced at the beginning of this year, at an event attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will be carried out by the construction companies Andrade Gutierrez and Odebrecht, today Novonor, the same companies involved in the corruption scandal that became known as Petrolão. The two companies are among the winners of the bid to complement the refinery, as shown by the Estadão.

Petrobras' plan is to increase Abreu e Lima's processing capacity by 160%. The unit will have a processing capacity of 260 thousand barrels of oil per day – currently, its production is 100 thousand barrels processed daily.

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, referred to the refinery in January as “a wonderful machine, of the future”. “It’s not going to be a clunker of the end of oil,” he said.

“Whoever is saying that we are recovering a refinery that no longer had to exist, an ugly and old refinery, I say that this is the refinery of the future, of the turning point. This here (Rnest) doesn't make fossil fuel, this here makes liquid energy. Today, the most accessible for the population is still hydrocarbon, but this refinery will produce hydrogen, e-methanol (green methanol), the fuel for ships of the future, it will produce 100% renewable diesel of vegetable origin”, he said, at the time. .

Built between 2005 and 2014, Rnest became one of the biggest symbols of the misuse of public money in the country. With an initial cost of R$7.5 billion, the project's works consumed almost R$60 billion. Below, remember the allegations involving the refinery.

Historic

The works at the Abreu e Lima refinery were inaugurated on December 16, 2005, at an event with then presidents Lula and Hugo Chávez (Venezuela), who turned over concrete and posed for photos. For more than two hours, under a 35ºC sun in Ipojuca, in the metropolitan region of Recife, they spoke to around 4 thousand people on what would then be Petrobras' biggest investment in more than 25 years: the construction of Rnest.

During his speech, the PT member defined the South American dictator as a “brother friend”. The project was designed in partnership with the Venezuelan state-owned company PDVSA, initially in an agreement between the PT government and the Chavista regime.

Petrobras would be responsible for 60% of the investments, and the remaining 40% would be contributed by Venezuela, which never happened. With the neighboring country's withdrawal, Petrobras decided to build alone, initially, just one of the two refining sets (train).

Rnest was the first refinery built in Brazil after 34 years. The unit is located in the Suape Port Industrial Complex, 45 kilometers from Recife. It is the state-owned company's most modern refinery, with the highest conversion rate of crude oil into diesel, a fuel that accounts for 70% of the unit's production.

But what should have been the beginning of independence for Brazilian oil refining ended up involved in a scheme to divert resources from Petrobras. The project, which suffered a delay of three years before the start of its partial operation, was also the subject of proceedings at the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

Car wash

The project was run by the construction companies Odebrecht, OAS, Camargo Corrêa and Queiroz Galvão. According to the plea bargain of former Odebrecht executive Márcio Faria da Silva, the works at the refinery would have yielded R$90 million in bribes to former executives of the state-owned company linked to the PP, PT and PSB.

The accusation resulted in investigations in the Electoral Court and in the criminal sphere. Former Petrobras Supply Director Paulo Roberto Costa was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for criminal organization and laundering money diverted from the refinery works. By decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in 2018, the excerpts of the plea relating to allegedly criminal events that occurred within the refinery were sent to the Pernambuco Court, where they are currently being processed.

The Abreu e Lima chapter opened the doors to the corruption and bribery scheme that, according to Costa, was established at Petrobras between 2003 and 2014. In addition to Costa, money changer Alberto Youssef, the centerpiece of Lava Jato, and six others under investigation were convicted. , including businessman Márcio Bonilho, from the Sanko Sider Group. Sentences were set ranging from 11 years and six months of imprisonment, in an initial closed regime, to four years, five months and 10 days of imprisonment, in an initial semi-open regime.

CVM investigation

The investigations were not restricted to investigations into Lava Jato, the CVM convicted four former members of Petrobras' executive board in administrative proceedings involving irregularities in the construction and testing of Abreu e Lima and the Rio de Janeiro Petrochemical Complex (Comperj). In total, R$1.6 million were imposed in fines and executive disqualification penalties.

The Brazilian capital market regulatory body acquitted former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) and other members of her government and the board of the state-owned company accused, such as minister Guido Mantega and Luciano Coutinho, former president of the National Bank for Economic Development and Social (BNDES), initially identified as participants in the scheme.

TCU report

A report by the Federal Court of Auditors pointed to signs of overbilling of at least R$121 million in the work at the Abreu e Lima refinery and accused the president of the state-owned company, José Sergio Gabrielli, of withholding documents. The auditors searched the refinery's contracts and raised suspicions of overpricing in four contracts totaling R$2.7 billion.

In the report, the TCU says that the cost of the refinery increased more than eight times, “going from US$2.4 billion to US$20.1 billion”.

“Since its conception in 2005, the refinery’s cost has increased more than eight times. The project suffered, over time, several expansions and redesigns that were not technically supported, advances in investments and cancellations, generating billion-dollar losses for Petrobras. Initially scheduled to be completed in 2011, to date the project has not been completely completed and operates with less than half of the projected capacity, having already recognized losses in the balance sheet totaling R$15.463 billion”, says the 2021 report.