The scene has been repeating itself over and over again for a few weeks now. It certainly couldn’t have changed yesterday, after yet another match bearing the seal of the French house of Thuram: Marcus going down to the San Siro car park where Lilian is waiting for him to go to dinner to discuss football, life, family. Of Milan city and Inter team. After having also scored in the Champions League, the Tuesday evening meal was even more pleasant, after all it doesn’t happen to everyone that an entire people sing your name until the stadium shakes. Dizziness can be dangerous, but in these parts there is no risk of getting too heady or distracted. The head is very firm on the center forward’s shoulders, also due to the rigid teachings of a world champion, who is not only a father but has always also been a model and advisor. Lilian’s companions, from Gigi Buffon to Hernan Crespo, still remember little Marcus, a happy child in the park of the citadel of Parma: he often had a ball at his feet and his beloved fried cake in his hands. Ale Del Piero, however, remembered laughing with the Thuram family in his home in Turin.