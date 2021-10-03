fromFlorian Naumann conclude

The parties are sounding out, the Bundestag is still sorting itself out. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s Afghanistan meeting does not fit into the schedule. Bad words are hailing.

Berlin – Federal German politicians have had to deal with a lot after the disaster surrounding their evacuation flights from Afghanistan, which started far too late. But even that doesn’t really work out: Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) has scheduled a kick-off event on the subject for next week – and in addition to the cancellations of all the parliamentary groups involved in the ongoing explorations, she also incurred severe resentment from the Bundestag.

One main reason: the new parliament will not be officially constituted until October 26th after the general election. Another is the aforementioned soundings. A third is Kramp-Karrenbauer’s plans, which are also felt to be inadequate in terms of their scope. “That does not do justice to the cause or the soldiers,” said the Green defense politician Tobias Lindner on Sunday of the dpa. The FDP colleague Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann spoke of an “unacceptable snub to parliament”

Afghanistan: Kramp-Karrenbauer encounters anger with reprocessing plans – “disrespectful and unworthy”

According to a report by the ARD, the parliamentary groups of the Union, SPD, Greens and FDP have already canceled their participation in the start of the coming to terms with Afghanistan planned for Wednesday. The ARD capital studio based on information from parliamentary circles on Sunday. The time of the event was “completely inappropriate”, according to the parliamentary groups.

A topic as important as coming to terms with 20 years of engagement in Afghanistan so soon after the election and in the middle of the exploratory phase for a new government is out of place, the parties said. According to ARD information, the parliamentary groups have agreed their decision among themselves.

“It goes without saying that the Afghanistan mission must be comprehensively reviewed and lessons learned for the future. The upcoming Bundestag has to decide in which form this happens, ”continued Lindner. But this requires a real work process and not a singular event between the election periods.

The newly elected Bundestag was not constituted, the Bundestag in its old composition, like Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer, no longer had a mandate for such an important evaluation, explained Strack-Zimmermann. “It is disrespectful and unworthy that we have been calling for an evaluation of the Afghanistan mission for years, which has been blocked again and again with the well-known catastrophic result and, now that the drama has happened in Afghanistan, the important evaluation should be pushed past parliament “, She told the dpa.

Coming to terms with Afghanistan: Bundestag reacts indignantly – NATO Secretary General could experience flop

The disaster for Kramp-Karrenbauer is even more unpleasant because an international guest has also been invited: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was supposed to deliver a welcoming address. The Defense Minister has invited to a full-day event entitled “20 Years of Afghanistan – Starting Shot for a Balance Sheet Debate”. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) and the General Inspector of the Bundeswehr, Eberhard Zorn, are also planned.

Criticism of the planned timing of coming to terms with Afghanistan had been loud weeks ago. The fact that the minister stuck to it met with a lack of understanding among MPs. The ARD report said that the relationship between Kramp-Karrenbauers and the defense politicians, which was recently characterized by tension, is now being enriched by an anecdote.

The parliamentary groups of the SPD, Union, Greens and FDP are currently fighting for the future federal government. In terms of figures it is also possible to continue the grand coalition of the SPD and CDU / CSU, but both parties – especially the SPD – have already made it clear that they are less interested in this model. Therefore, there is much evidence of a three-way alliance with the Greens and the FDP. Germany is therefore likely to be governed either by a traffic light alliance (SPD, Greens, FDP) or a Jamaica coalition (CDU / CSU, Greens, FDP). (AFP / dpa / fn / as)