F1, there is a new COO

There is no doubt that the Las Vegas race generated enormous commercial benefits for Formula 1 and Liberty Media has decided to reward Emily Prazerwho held the role of commercial manager of the American race.

Since last January 1st the British woman has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer (i.e. the same position) as the entire Formula 1 and will be responsible for managing commercial, marketing and hospitality partnerships for the premier class of motorsport. Without leaving his position for the Las Vegas GP.

A familiar face for F1

Emily Prazer had already worked for F1 from 2017 to 2022, holding various roles, first Senior Manager, Promoter and Business Relations, then Head of Commercial Development and finally vice-president of the commercial section.

Having brilliantly overcome the difficulties of such a complex race as the city one along the Las Vegas Strip, Prazer will have among its tasks that of expand Formula 1's current portfolio of commercial partnerswhich currently includes Rolex, Heineken, Amazon Web Services, Crypto.com, Paramount+, AmEx and Salesforce.

F1's executive team now includes President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, Chief Financial Officer Duncan Llowarch, Chief Legal Counsel Sacha Woodward Hill, Chief Communications Officer Liam Parker and now Chief Commercial Officer Emily Prazer.