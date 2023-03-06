This year, Tripadvisor’s award-winning beaches are appreciated by travelers in many ways

Tripadvisor published the annual ranking of the most beautiful beaches in the worldchosen by travelers for both relaxing days on the beach and underwater adventures. One is Italian.

The ranking of the most beautiful beaches in the world

1. Baia do Sancho, Brazil.

“An amazing secluded beach that can only be accessed via ladders and stone steps. The majestic cliffs are truly breathtaking.”

2. Eagle Beach, Aruba (Netherlands).

“Featuring beautifully clear waters free of rocks or seaweed, this quiet, pristine beach stretches as far as the eye can see.”

3. Cable Beach, Australia.

“Ideal for sightseeing, walking, swimming, rock pool and watching the sunset. We didn’t miss any of it and every moment was wonderful.”

4. Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland.

“Black beach, beautiful memories. It was like being in a dream. This place manages to lose track of time.”

5. Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos Islands (UK).

“Incredibly clear and clean waters with hundreds of shades of blue and green and beaches with sugar white sands. How wonderful!”

6. Praia da Falésia, Portugal.

“Grand cliffs of red sand meet the turquoise ocean, while the beach with its white sand seems to go on forever.”

7. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island (India).

“Amazing crystal clear turquoise waters, mangrove forests in the background, pristine white sand and not too deep…a ​​real dream!”.

8. Rabbits beach, Lampedusa island (Italy).

“One of the wonders of the world: white sand beach, turquoise waters and fresh sea breeze. To get to the beach you have to walk for 20 minutes, but once you reach it you will feel like you are on another planet”.

9. Varadero Beach, Cuba.

“A postcard place. I’ve never seen such a blue sea and the sand was white and very fine”.

10. Ka’anapali Beach, Hawaii.

“Amazing, as always. The beach and ocean are sensational and there is no shortage of walking and snorkelling opportunities. Our favorite place for some peace and quiet!”

