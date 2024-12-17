After hanging up their boots permanently, the lives of many former footballers continue to be linked to the world of professional sports. It is not the case, however, that it was Valencia CF starthe Brazilian forward Jonas Gonçalveswhose day-to-day life is very far from the playing fields where for years he dazzled with other historic players of the Ché club such as Roberto Soldado or Juan Mata.

During its golden era in the Valencian capital, between 2010 and 2014Jonas managed to become one of the pillars of the club and scored 52 goals in 157 games officers. However, after his contract termination with the Valencian entity, the former black and white went to another historic club in Europe, Benficawhere in 2019 he would announce his retired at 35 years oldafflicted by multiple injuries.

The Brazilian Jonas stood out with Valencia CF between 2010 and 2014



EFE





Now, almost 5 years after saying goodbye to his great passion, Jonas has spoken on the Brazilian YouTube channel ‘Cartoloucos’ and has explained how his life has changed since he decided to move away from the green. And, according to what he said, even today continues to suffer the consequences of almost two decades in the elite of world sport.

He works as a pharmacist in a small town in Brazil.

Far from the day-to-day life of filling stadiums and scoring goals, the former Brazilian striker, who stood out for almost five years in LaLiga, leads a very different life than he did then. The former Valencia CF player is now owner of a pharmacy in Taiúvaa small municipality of São Paulo.









In this people of brazil of barely 6,000 inhabitants, very close to his birthplace, he has learned to earn a living away from the public spotlight: «The post-race is going very well. “I can have a beer without any commitment,” said the former footballer, converted into pharmacist after his withdrawal.

After retiring from professional football, Jonas Gonçalves today runs a pharmacy in his hometown in Brazil



YouTube





Jonas talks about the consequences of professional football in his daily life

Jonas has revealed that, from his time on the playing fields, he only has the harsh consequences caused for these intense years in the football elite. «For me it wasn’t that difficult to say goodbye to football because of these injury problems. There was a year when I gave myself 42 injections of Voltaren (medication for pain and inflammation), man. This is where everything corrodes from within…”, said the ex-Valencian player, known under the nickname ‘O Detonador’ for his scoring ability on the field.

The consequences of this successful career and the excessive punctures They continue to haunt him to this day, also conditioning his current performance as a pharmacist: «The issue of health is something that is on my mind a lot. Above all through the columnbecause today I can’t stand for more than 40 minutes“, one hour…”, he said on this Brazilian YouTube channel about the physical deterioration that this has caused him.

Jonas is now affected by the consequences of his time in professional football



YouTube





Despite everything, the Bebedouro footballer continues to maintain a good memory of his time in LaLigawhere he scored more than 50 goals in just four seasons. Proof of this is the impressive t-shirt collection that he keeps in his house, among which is, for example, that of Neymar at Barcelona.