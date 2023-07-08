In the beginning he was the flower child. The first American footballer in Italy was Alexis Lalas, who spent two seasons with Padova before returning overseas. The defender was noticed thanks to the positive experience in Usa 1994, he scored a goal in the Italian Cup against Inter and one in Serie A against the European champions Milan. Not a bad business card, which earned him, among other things, a car as the best American of the year in his first season. Some time ago he recounted his experience in the peninsula in an interview with the Gazzetta: “I was an alien, it didn’t seem possible that I played the guitar other than playing. I bought a huge fax machine and my companions did not understand that I needed it to communicate with the other part of the world. And then I remember the surprise when I discovered that there was an almost sacred thing called a coupon. Not to mention the food, I still remember a mozzarella eaten in Naples. They were two of the best years of my life, with fantastic companions” .