Anthony Madu is 11 years old, but his fate is already mapped out. By offering himself a ticket to train in one of the most prestigious dance schools in the world, in New York, he is securing a golden future. However, a few months earlier, it was still without music that he was rehearsing in the dance hall of his town of Lagos in Nigeria. He’s the only boy in the class, in a neighborhood where classical dance is not really popular. “Ballet is associated with privileged classes because it is expensive, I want to show its children that they are able to do as in other countries”, comments his teacher.

Anthony Madu’s fate changes following a video he posts on social networks. We see him dancing barefoot in the rain. The video softens Internet users and goes viral: 20 million views. Its popularity then attracts the attention of professionals. “Ballet is my life, I dance everywhere. When I dance I feel like I’m on top of the world”, he says of his passion.

The JT

The other subjects of the news