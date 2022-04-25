Defeated in Congress, the 4T stumbles with laughter and stirs up bitterness among the population.

The ridicule provoked by Morena’s frustrated claim to suggest the stupidity of imposing the name AMLITIO on the company that will exploit the so-called “nationalized” “white gold” (since elementary school we learn that the waters, the subsoil and the airspace are owned of the Nation), on the one hand, and the criminal call to violate the personal and family security of the deputies who did not support the electrical counter-reform initiative, illustrate the pedestrian level at which quadrotheism insists on maintaining the public interest.

The dragging desire to lambisconear President López Obrador was suffocated by him by dismantling the attempt that, without the slightest modesty, the legislators of his party wielded with surveys, banners and banners, reminding them that he does not want to pay homage to him and that in his “political testament” wrote that his name should not be imposed on streets and neighborhoods or statues should not be erected.

Marrulleros, the lambiscones found a way to justify AMLITIO’s slobbery with the Mexican Lithium Agency breakdown, without noticing that his lackey proposal caricatured and was offensive to the president, but the withering rejection prevented the pitorreo from spreading.

With the electricity initiative predictably defeated, what was reborn on Easter Sunday was the resounding opposition of the opposing parties of Morena, PT and Verde (PAN, PRI, PRD and MC), anticipating the failure that awaits the announced demolition proposal of the electoral institutions (and perhaps also the absorption of the National Guard by the Army).

The 4T, to try to compensate for the disaster, uses lithium as a consolation prize and Claudia Sheinbaum commits the excess of equating the false “nationalization” of the mineral with the expropriation of oil.

Simultaneously, morenismo promotes public animosity against the 223 deputies who denied their vote to the counter-reform, putting them at serious personal and family risk by branding them “traitors to the country” (the Federal Penal Code does not sanction legislative work, but that a person who “performs acts against the independence, sovereignty or integrity of the Mexican nation with the purpose of submitting it to a foreign person, group or government” will be considered a traitor to the country.

Backed by President López Obrador, the incitement against the opposition was explained as follows (Radio Formula, with José Luis Arévalo) by Morena’s general secretary, Senator Citlali Hernández:

“No one is chasing them. From our point of view, they are traitors to the country. It is not that they are against the president, but against a law that was convenient for the Nation. It’s not that they don’t think like us, but that they voted against the Nation. Morena did not invent traitors, but citizenship. It’s not a social confrontation, they’re just being told they’re not up to the task. We are in a civic and civilized country, hate does not come from our side”.

If not from his sectarian “side”, where the hell then…?

