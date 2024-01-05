Laboratory animals are still used on a large scale in the Netherlands. Including the popular dogs: Beagles. Editor Liam van de Ven wondered why tests were being carried out on these dogs. And what happens to them after their life in the lab?
Also read: Lab dog Georgie is now a 'normal' beagle, only a scar reveals her history
- Guest:
- Liam van de Ven
- Presentation:
- Gabriella Ader
- Editorial:
- Ruben Pest
- Edit:
- Yeppe van Kesteren
- Photo:
- Kees van de Veen
