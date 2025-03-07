03/07/2025



He King Carlos III It surprises again with an approach to the more personal public if it can be its unexpected documentary project for Amazon. A little over a month ago, the newspaper ‘The Times’ published that the monarch was dividing his time between the official issues that marked his agenda and the filming of a new documentary in Dumfries House. More philosophical than ever a year after revealing that he suffers from cancer, the king pursues the idea of ​​showing how places can transform people, a message for which the location chosen was the perfect scenario. Now, an announcement forward that Carlos III will be released into the world of podcast with his own.

Far from the beneficial and reflective issues that the documentary addresses, this Friday the Royal House has announced that, together with Apple Music, the King has recorded a podcast that will see the light next Monday, March 10. Only a program that will not leave anyone indifferent because in him the King reveals what his favorite genres and musical artists are, of which some have already been revealed in ‘playlist’ format. “Gathering very dear artists from all over the Commonwealth, the king has shared a selection of songs that have brought him joy in The King’s Music Room to commemorate the day of the Commonwealth 2025,” says the statement that accompanies the announcement.

As says ‘The Times’, it has been the king who has selected one by one the songs that are part of the list that updates his tastes after being commented before his coronation. Although all artists who will compose the ‘playlist’ are not yet known, it is known that Kylie Minogue, Bob Marley, Grace Jones either Davido They are found in it. From singers from the thirties to stars of disco and reggae, the variety in the taste for the music that Carlos III has, who in the same Pódcast will also tell anecdotes that he has lived throughout his life with the artists he admires and now shares.

«Throughout my life, music has meant a lot to me. He has that remarkable ability to bring us happy memories, comfort us in moments of sadness and transport ourselves to distant places, ”he begins by expressing the monarch in the video promoted by his new audiovisual project. «You can raise our mood and even more when it gathers us to celebrate. In other words, it brings us joy. That is why I wanted to share with you songs that have brought me joy, ”he concluded by transmitting the personal objective of his work.









Thus, Carlos III is sincere for the first time about the impact that music has on his life, tells the reasons for why this is his soundtrack and remembers moments he has lived with artists from around the world. “We are honored that King Carlos III has chosen to share his personal reproduction list with us and with music fans around the world,” he said Rachel NewmanGlobal Content Director and Editorial of Apple Music, the platform that has already worked with Prince Guillermo in a special in which she also talked about the songs of her life as ‘Thunderstuck’ of AC/DC, for him “the best tonic for a Monday morning.”