33 years after the last time, the Naples is very close to turning the Scudetto dream into reality. From the epic of Diego Armando Maradona to the duo’s supersonic speed plays Kvaratskhelia-Osimhen, the most iconic faces of the battleship coached by Luciano Spalletti. Among the heroes of the Azzurri fans there is no shortage of car enthusiasts, endowed with special collections. Mercedes, Lamborghini, McLaren: there is everything in the garages of some protagonists of the Scudetto race. And, in contrast, there are also those who don’t have a driving license yet…