With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes still ongoing, Sony was forced to postpone several films.

As you know by now, the Writer’s Guild of America strike began in May. The screenwriters were also joined by the actors, who went on strike on July 14th. The two strikes have essentially immobilized the Hollywood productions the thing is already causing the first inevitable consequences.

To that effect, Sony has announced several postponements of upcoming upcoming films produced by the studio. In total, Sony has changed the release dates of seven movies including Gran Turismo, Madame Web, the sequel to Ghostbusters: Legacy, Kraven, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the reboot of Karate Kid and They Listen.

In addition, Sony also has officially set the dates of two filmsi.e. Bad Boys 4 and Venom 3. You can take a look at the new Sony movie calendar below:

Untitled Bad Boys Sequel – June 14, 2024 ;

; Untitled Sequel to Venom – The Fury of Carnage – July 12, 2024 ;

; Gran Turismo – postponed to August 25, 2023 (original date: August 11, 2023);

(original date: August 11, 2023); Madame Web (Columbia Pictures) – anticipated al February 14, 2024 (original date: February 16, 2024);

(original date: February 16, 2024); Untitled sequel to Ghostbusters: Legacy – delayed until March 29, 2024 (original date: December 20, 2023);

(original date: December 20, 2023); Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – postponed to date to be set (original date: March 29, 2024);

(original date: March 29, 2024); Kraven – The hunter – postponed to August 30, 2024 (original date: October 6, 2023);

(original date: October 6, 2023); Karate Kid reboot – postponed to December 13, 2024 (original date: June 7, 2024);

(original date: June 7, 2024); They Listen – postponed to date to be set (original date: August 30, 2024).

The delicate situation that Hollywood has been experiencing in recent months is forcing several studios to postpone their products. These referrals made by Sony, therefore, they could be just the first of a long series.

Even before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, Marvel had announced the postponement of six films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among the films postponed are the new Fantastic Four feature film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.