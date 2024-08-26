South Korea has developed a sodium-ion hybrid battery that offers superior performance at a lower cost

One of the biggest problems of electric cars is the batteries. Today lithium ion solutions are used but now research is pushing towards the adoption of sodium technology, which would guarantee a greater energy storage capacity at reduced costs.

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) led by Professor Jeung Ku Kang has created a sodium ion hybrid battery which ensures superior performance compared to current solutions with a charging time of only 5 seconds and a higher energy density of up to 247Wh/kg and power of 34.748 W/kg. He reveals it Motor Courier.

Sodium is a more abundant and less expensive element than lithium. It can also be extracted more easily and sustainably, as well as being present more homogeneously on earth and not only in some areas of the planet. The new battery is able to surpass current ones thanks to the combination of anode materials with supercapacitor cathodes. This has allowed us to reach a Coulombic efficiency close to 100% over 5000 charge-discharge cycles.