Cursed is only fate. That Lazio, that team. A training-ordeal, to be recited in a low voice, with a lump in the throat, the soul streaked and tears flooding the eyes. They sleep on the hill, they sleep in many, too many, all violently torn from the album of memories, stickers unglued from life, cut flowers in a field sown with pain. That Lazio, the most heartbreaking Spoon River of Italian football.