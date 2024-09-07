Raikkonen returns to F1 paddock

His presence in the paddock of the Italian GP in Monza did not go unnoticed. Three years after his retirement – ​​his last appearance in Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi 2021 – Kimi Raikkonen was accompanied by his entire family to return to greet some old friends and fellow adventurers. Also a guest in the Sauber box and of Mattia Binotto, with whom he worked closely during his years at Ferrari, Iceman did not fail to comment on the news of the weekend, that of the arrival of a new Kimi – AntonelliMercedes driver to replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025 – in Formula 1.

Kimi talks about Kimi

“When we got to the track – Raikkonen told the official Formula 1 website – someone told me that his signing had been announced. I think it’s fantastic because next year there will be a lot of new faces, a lot of young people who have signed to race in F1. It’s good for the sport and it’s also nice to have an Italian in the championship. Good news for everyone. His debut? Well, I’m sure that Mercedes will know how to prepare him best. Today, of course, there are simulators, which weren’t there when I started. Back then, you just jumped in the car and off you went! I think that now in many ways it is easier to move to F1, because you can do a lot of tests to prepare for the debut. In any case, I wish all these young people all the best.”.

Robin, a new Raikkonen in F1?

Beyond the arrival of a young Kimi, the adult Kimi’s mind is on raising his children. Especially that of the little Robin, who at just 9 years old is making an impression on karts. “In these years – continued Raikkonen – we moved to Italy (near Lake Como, ed.)I worked as a mechanic for Robin while Rianna does gymnastics and we have little Grace. A busy family life… My son? He’s having fun, everything is going well but we’ll see. Whether something will come or not, nobody knows. The main thing though is that he’s having fun.”. Finally, there is a comment on his return to the paddock: “It went well, I visited a lot of old friends and it’s nice to be back. I can’t complain, although there were obviously a lot of new faces in the teams we visited. Here everything changes quickly.”.