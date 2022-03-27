She loaded the car with Makov’s works of art and ran away: “Lots of risks, but Ukraine will also be at the Biennale”

It was February 24 when the staff who were organizing the Ukrainian pavilion at the Venice Biennale announced the surrender on their Instagram profile. “At the moment we are unable to continue working on the project due to the danger we are exposed to.” At five o’clock that morning, Russia invaded Ukraine, no one feels able to guarantee the presence of the work that will represent the country at the International Art Exhibition that will open its doors two months later. However, they leave a window open. “If the situation changes and if it is safe to move, travel and get to Venice, then we will be there. We cannot confirm that our project will be complete, but we promise that we will do everything possible to be there ».

What the staff statement does not say is that that same evening, when the bombs were already shaking the streets of Kiev, Maria Lanko loaded her car and left. Inside it had 78 bronze funnels, a part of the work “Fountain of Exhaustion, Acqua Alta”, a structure three meters high by three meters long, a pyramid of funnels with two torches arranged in such a way as to make the water from the highest to the lowest, leaving only a few drops to reach the base. According to the author, the Ukrainian artist Pavlo Makov, it is a lucid metaphor of global exhaustion, “it represents not only the exhaustion of the earth’s resources, but also the exhaustion due to the pandemic, the exhaustion caused by social media and the exhaustion caused by wars, ”explains Makov.

Maria Lanko is one of the curators of the work together with Lizaveta German and Borys Filonenko. When on February 24 he decides to load the car and challenge the bombs, the work also represents something else very precious, the voice of Ukraine at the Venice Biennale, the work destined to represent his country in one of the most prestigious international contemporary art exhibitions. It cannot not be there.

Maria Lanko leaves the bulkier part of the structure designed by Pavlo Makov in Ukraine and drives in the evening in a deserted Kiev, while the trajectories of the shots launched on the capital pierce the darkness. With her in the car are the dog, a collaborator and the 78 bronze funnels, the soul of the work.

“I had already thought about it in the previous days, when it was clear that the situation was getting worse. I was the only one in the group that carried out the work to have a car and to be able to drive it. When our country was invaded, we understood that the time had come. We had no idea which path to follow, we just got behind the wheel and set off, ”he explains.

It took them just an hour to get out of Kiev, choosing the safest and least busy routes. The first night they stopped in a bed and breakfast, at dawn they started up again. The journey through the war-torn Ukraine lasted more than a week, about 300 kilometers and ten hours a day on average, between internal roads, checkpoints, nights spent where it happened, remote advice from friends on how to choose locations Safer. “We gave up on the border with Poland, it was too crowded, we learned that they were waiting three days to go out. We headed to Romania – he says -. We were in a hurry to get to a safe area. ” At the border no one had any objections to letting 78 bronze funnels pass, from that moment there was still a long way to go but the bombs behind.

She was the only one who could do it, Maria Lanko. And she did it. You saved the work that will represent Ukraine at the Venice Biennale. Pavlo Makov could not do it, since at that time he was in Kharkiv, his city. When the bombing began, he was hiding in a contemporary art centerporanea of ​​his city, a reinforced concrete structure that seemed safe to him. “My origin is Russian, I was born in St. Petersburg when it was called Leningrad but I have lived in Ukraine since I was three, I feel Ukrainian, I didn’t like the idea of ​​running away and leaving my country”. And those who asked him if his work would participate in the Biennale, he replied. “Now I can’t move but if there is a chance, yes, I will.”

But then Kharkiv became one of the targets on which the Russian army raged. Pavel Makov first moved to the countryside then convinced his 82-year-old mother to follow him and, too, crossed the border with his wife after an adventurous crossing of Ukraine. For more than a week he has been between Venice and Milan to follow the works that will allow the work to be completed with the support of the Biennale and a network of people who have never let him lack their support. They promised it on February 24th, we will do what we can. And they did. Ukraine will be at the Venice Biennale in full.