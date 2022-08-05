Where others keep the festival agenda tight and pick up the thread again with friends that have become out of sight, Elsa Majimbo (21) remains with her point: “Corona was just an excuse to be less social,” she says with a chuckle. a video she recently posted on Instagram. The up-and-coming comedy talent stole the hearts of many during the pandemic with her short videos on Instagram, in which she films herself: leaning back, often laughing out loud at her own jokes. Standard attributes: the narrow lenses of her nineties glasses (like from The Matrix) and a bag of chips. She takes one after every joke.

In 2020, the ex-journalism student from Nairobi started with about 10,000 followers on Instagram – mostly Kenyans. There are now 2.5 million from various countries. In comparison: the internationally breakthrough South African comedian and broadcaster Trevor Noah has 7.6 million. Majimbo recently moved from Nairobi to Los Angeles to focus entirely on comedy and commercial jobs. Her monologues were broadcast by Comedy Central, she associated with campaigns for fashion brands Valentino and Fenty, and was publicly encouraged by big stars like Rihanna and Snoop Dogg. What explains the sudden growth of her popularity?

Maybe it’s the common thread in her jokes. Her almost childlike way of dealing with the gravity of the isolation of the corona pandemic turned out to be a treasure of (hilarious) recognizability for many. Thoughts like: ‘I’ve never really been a social person’ and ‘how wonderful all that peace and quiet’, quickly crept in.

And more broadly, Majimbo mocks socially desirable behavior such as being nice to your fellow man, even if they are not nice to you; and with virtues like working very hard for the stamp of ‘successful’. Moreover, for the enthusiast: there is socio-economic satire in her videos. Such as about her corona kilos: “By ordering food I contribute to the salary of the deliverers! WOW. Not all heroes… wear capes.” And about spending money: “Why save money when you can use it? When I spend money I pay taxes, so I work for the future of this country. That’s called patriotism.”

Or is it not just the content, but also the eagerness of Hollywood and its audience, in search of young talent? And plays the snowball effect of interest – first The Guardianwhen CNN and after that many other big media and stars – didn’t they join in too?

Chess

Majimbo herself plays with expectations, like when she her love for chess intensified in a campaign for Netflix’s chess series The Queen’s Gambit: she said she was a chess champion fifteen times. A joke, although she really did compete in youth championships. In the Netflix campaign, she compares her career to a game of chess. What color you play with matters, she also wants to emphasize. “I am a very, very, very proud African black woman.” She explains that in her youth she regularly experienced that girls with a lighter skin were chosen over her, for example to give flowers to a guest of honor.

More and more, Majimbo appears on Instagram decked out, with fake eyelashes or long braids: not only in photo shoots but even in her satirical videos, in which she is rather makeup-free. her jokes. That will have everything to do with her contract with makeup brand MAC.

It’s simply fun to watch: an ordinary young woman from Nairobi develops into a rising star in Hollywood.