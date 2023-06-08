The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) reported progress and actions carried out within the framework of the implementation of the National Housing Policy in Mexico.

The goal of this policy is to meet the fundamental need of people for safe, affordable, and adequate housing.

During the second United Nations Assembly for Habitat, held in Nairobi, Kenya, at the UN-Habitat headquarters, the general director of Infonavit, Carlos Martínez Velázquez, highlighted the implementation of the General Rules for Granting of Credits in urban and mobility matters, which have been in force since 2022.

Martínez Velázquez explained that, according to this regulation, all homes financed by the Institute must have basic services and be located within the Urban Consolidation Zones. This implies that they must be close, at a distance of up to two kilometers, from primary schools, supply centers, recreational spaces and main communication routes.

In addition, the flexibility of the new Infonavit credits was highlighted, which are not limited only to the acquisition of new homes, but also allow workers to have options to purchase land and carry out improvement, expansion or home production. These credits offer affordable terms and lower interest rates.

Another shared experience was the Unamos Créditos program, which allows two people, without a legal relationship, to combine their financing to access a larger loan that allows them to acquire a house according to their tastes and needs.

Within the framework of Infonavit’s participation in the UN-Habitat Assembly, Claudia Acuña, national coordinator of Self-Production, participated in the women’s meeting to share progress in incorporating the gender perspective in housing policy.

Among these advances, the results of the “Mujer Infonavit” program stand out, which offers flexible, inclusive financing products aimed at meeting the needs of the beneficiaries. Among the measures implemented is the extension of the term to settle your credit and the granting of a bond to facilitate your prequalification.

The Mexican delegation that participated in the second United Nations Assembly for Habitat was headed by the head of the Secretariat for Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), Román Meyer Falcón.