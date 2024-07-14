The incident at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in which former President Donald Trump was slightly injured in a shooting that killed the attacker and one of the attendees at the election, has resurrected the ghost of political violence in the United States on Saturday afternoon. President Joe Biden, Trump’s rival in the next elections, declared a few hours later: “There is no place for this kind of violence.” [en este país] for this type of violence. It’s sickening.”

From the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln in 1865 by Confederate John Wilkes Booth in a Washington theatre, to the 1962 assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy in Dallas, for which Lee Harvey Oswald was accused, the democracy of this country can also be counted among the attacks that have shaken its foundations. In addition to Lincoln and Kennedy, two other occupants of the White House were shot dead: James A. Garfield in 1881 and William McKinley 20 years later.

The list of presidents who were assassinated but escaped unscathed — a list that Trump added to on Saturday, according to early indications — includes Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan. A man named John Scrank, acting, he said, in the spirit of McKinley, shot Roosevelt on October 14, 1912, after he had already left the White House. He was arriving at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Reagan, for his part, survived being shot by a deranged man named John Hinckley Jr.

It was at the gates of the Hilton, an imposing hotel with a double-arched floor plan. There, a plaque commemorates that there at 2:27 p.m. on March 30, 1981, precisely “on the 100th visit of an American president” to the place, Hinckley, Jr., who was seeking to impress the actress Jodie Foster, shot Reagan with a .22-caliber revolver loaded with “expanding” bullets. The quick action of the secret services, who evacuated him to George Washington Hospital, saved the life of the then president, who had only been in office for a few months. Surviving that attack also served to increase his popularity.

That day, the bullets also hit White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy and local police officer Thomas Delahanty. All three survived, but Brady got the worst of it: disabled for the rest of his days, his death in 2014 was attributed to the shooter by the coroner as homicide, although federal authorities decided not to pass that criminal charge on to Hinckley.

For historians, the attempted assassination of Reagan marks the end of one of the most turbulent periods of political life in the United States, with assassinations that caused a huge impact, such as those of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King in 1968. Four years later, there was an attempt to kill candidate George Wallace at a public event near Washington. And just three months before Reagan, a lunatic had killed John Lennon, and another nearly killed Pope John Paul II two months later.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

On Saturday, after the news about Trump broke, the two Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill, Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Hakeem Jeffreys, agreed to condemn “political violence,” a concept that not long ago sounded outdated, but which lately, in the midst of growing polarization, seems to have been resurrected.

In 2022, a man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in the city with plans to kill him, while another murdered a judge in Wisconsin and had a list of future victims that included the Democratic governors of that state and Michigan and the Republican Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell.

The most serious recent incident, however, occurred this fall, when a man attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of the then House Speaker, whom he was actually targeting, with a hammer in his San Francisco home.