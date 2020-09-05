You must have seen big stars of Bollywood doing dangerous stunts in films, but few people know that these film stars are afraid of strange things in their real life. These stars include the top celebrities of Bollywood. So let us tell you about such stars today who are scared of weird things.

1. Ajay Devgn- It is often seen that people eat with hands instead of spoons or forks to increase the flavor of food, but Ajay Devgan does not like it at all. You will be surprised to know that Ajay is afraid to eat food with his hands. According to sources, he feels that eating food with hands makes his fingers shrink.

2. Deepika Padukone- Deepika Padukone’s name is also included in the list. Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika is very much afraid of snakes in real life.

3. Katrina Kaif- The fear of Katrina Kaif is just too weird. Katrina has a tomato phobia. He says that seeing tomatoes, she remembers scenes which she does not like to see at all.



4. Shahrukh Khan- Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, has done horse riding in many of his films. But in real life, Shah Rukh is very afraid of horse riding.



5. Abhishek Bachchan- Everyone knows how good eating fruit is for health. But Abhishek Bachchan hates fruits. According to sources, Abhishek never ate any fruit in his life.