Genoa – Previous friends. In the Sampdoria group the union between the players is the weapon that is making the difference to get out of the crisis. Great credit goes to Pirlo, who was good at keeping everyone together in the toughest moments. But also helping the coach are the pre-existing friendships between many Blucerchiati born from experiences in other teams. A very important aspect in a Samp team that has changed many players compared to last year.

In recent months Pirlo has also had to face the difficulty of having so many new players to amalgamate, of not being able to start from a large core group. But fortunately, many players already knew each other and this accelerated the creation of the current solid bloc. The example that has emerged in recent days concerns Sebastiano Esposito and Pajtim Kasami. On social media, Modena’s goalscorers combined the photos of the Braglia celebrations with an image of shared celebration wearing the Basel shirt. Teammates in Switzerland in 2021/22, the two met again at Sampdoria where they revived their old understanding.

But Esposito is a friend and former teammate of other Blucerchiati. First of all Stankovic, with whom he grew up at Inter, winning the U17 scudetto in 2019 (hat-trick in the final). When Doria beat Palermo, Seba ran to embrace Filip under the South at the final whistle. Now he hopes to soon embrace Benedetti again, with whom he came close to the Serie A against Bari (“we’ll try again this year”, the promise they made in August). While with Panada, Esposito won a silver at Euro U17 in 2019, he was the Italian top scorer and the playmaker was captain.

In turn, Benedetti made his professional debut with Spezia, his hometown team, on 21 September 2019, against Perugia, replacing Matteo Ricci, director of the Aquilotti at the time. Ricci is struggling now, but has the support of Fabio Borini, his fellow adventurer at Fatih Karagumruk: «We talk to each other constantly – the attacker said recently – Matteo, in moments of difficulty he is a little more mentally fragile and therefore has he needs the support of those around him, but once the solid foundations have been built he is able to put bricks in place. The experience abroad may have been difficult and returning to Italy may have been another shock: I’m familiar with these trips back and forth, it’s not easy.”

Ricci’s last goal, in Türkiye, was a nice volley assisted by Borini. Yepes excels but Pirlo will do everything to have the best Ricci too. The coach trained Borini and Matteo in Turkey and strongly wanted them here. With Borini he experienced the 2nd place at Euro2012 as a teammate, then he exalted it as a striker and the relationship between the two is special.

Pedrola found Gonzalez again in Genoa, with whom he grew up in Espanyol where in those years he came to Yepes, then arrived at Sampdoria in 2018. And there, in the Sampdoria youth teams, Gerry himself, Benedetti, Giordano and Malagrida often crossed paths. Ferrari, Conti and Barreca played together in the U21 with Di Biagio, and won bronze at the European Championships in Poland in 2017. Murru and Barreca won promotion to Serie A in Cagliari in 2016, playing for the place on the left, with Legrottaglie on the staff of coach Rastelli. Barreca played with De Luca in the Toro youth team. And others have crossed paths several times in Sampdoria in recent years: Vieira, Verre, Askildsen, Ferrari and Murru themselves, La Gumina, De Luca, Depaoli and Ravaglia, all united by the desire to redeem themselves in the Blucerchiati.

Strong and long-lasting too the bond that unites Pirlo to his staff, the Brescians Baronio, Pavarini, Bertoni. And the coach Bertelli, whom he had as a player at Juventus and then took back with him as coach. Long-standing relationships such as those between Pirlo and the director of the technical area Legrottaglie, teammates in the national team and in Milan, tricolor in 2011. And between Legrottaglie himself (who left the FIGC course as sporting director to be closer to the team in the last difficult weeks) and the team manager Lorenzo Ariaudo, teammates in defense at Juve and brotherly friends.