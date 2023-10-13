The new promises from karting

The project to bring a woman back permanently behind the wheel of a Formula 1 single-seater after many years is increasingly coming to life, as demonstrated this year by the creation and debut of the category F1 Academy. The latter, heir to the W Series and which includes the best female talents, has also extended the possibility of welcoming other promises in the world of four wheels thanks to an agreement reached with the COTF international karting seriesacronym for Champions of the Future.

Here is the new category

Thanks to this agreement, the birth of the kart series was announced COTFA, Champions of the Future Academywhich will also see the participation of participants selected and supported by F1 Academy Discover Your Drive. The main objective is therefore to increase female inclusion in national and global karting competitions through a series of cost control measures, including a cap on entry fees and an engine and chassis lottery system aimed at reducing the financial requirements for competitors. Specifically, the championship will be made up of three different categories, all involved in a double commitment over six overall weekends, one of which outside Europe: Miniwith participants aged 8 to 11 years, Junior (11-14) e Senior (14-17). In each class there will be three female drivers supported directly by the F1 Academy, as can be guessed from the different livery of the kart and the colors of the racing suits. In addition to financial support for registration fees, the best three participants of the Senior series will have the opportunity to carry out tests behind the wheel of F1 Academy single-seatersthus favoring their growth process.

The value of partnership according to Susie Wolff and James Geidel

In series featuring younger competitors, COTF President James Geidel will work closely with Susie Wolff, CEO of F1 Academy, to identify and highlight the most promising talents: “With so much momentum around the F1 Academy, we need to continue to strengthen the pipeline of talent coming into our sport – declared Wolff, wife of the Mercedes Team Principal – We look forward to this collaboration with COTF which will create a clear path from karting to F1 Academy. COTFA will operate a lottery system for chassis and engines and implement a fixed budget, giving us the opportunity to identify top talent across all age groups. We will also provide the best in the Senior category with an F1 Academy test, giving them the opportunity to test themselves with our teams. COTF shares F1 Academy’s vision of increasing female participation, creating opportunities and enabling clear progression up the motorsport ladder.”

To Wolff’s words were added those of the aforementioned Geidel: “We are delighted to collaborate with F1 Academy – he has declared – both series have similar goals and ambitions for the future of motorsport. COTFA will provide more accessible and equal conditions at the bottom of the pyramid, which aim to expand the pilot pool and highlight pilot talent over technical aspects. F1 Academy Discover Your Drive will provide the necessary ladder for the most talented participants to take the next steps in single-seater racing, with our shared goal of increasing female participation and inclusion in the world of motorsport.”