He has not forgotten that October 24th. But just from cursed days you can find the strength to spread your wings and take off. If Inter, fresh from the defeat at Lazio, had not beaten Juve in popular belief it was only the fault of Denzel Dumfries, guilty of having provoked an “extreme” penalty (at the end and on the last centimeter of the area) on Alex Sandro. That was the low point of the Nerazzurri’s adventure of the 25-year-old from Rotterdam.