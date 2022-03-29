Arrived for 12.5 million plus bonus in place of Hakimi (70 million from PSG), the Dutchman of Inter is already a winning bet. He turned right after the criticism for the penalty in the first leg match
He has not forgotten that October 24th. But just from cursed days you can find the strength to spread your wings and take off. If Inter, fresh from the defeat at Lazio, had not beaten Juve in popular belief it was only the fault of Denzel Dumfries, guilty of having provoked an “extreme” penalty (at the end and on the last centimeter of the area) on Alex Sandro. That was the low point of the Nerazzurri’s adventure of the 25-year-old from Rotterdam.
#Juve #Juve #ugly #duckling #Denzel #Dumfries #swan
