From July 1, pensions, monthly payments from maternity capital and other social payments will be made only to the card of the Mir payment system. Those who do not want or cannot use a bank card will be able to receive payments in cash or to a regular bank account, to which a bank card is not tied.

The requirement applies only to those who receive payments to cards of international payment systems and does not apply to those to whom payments are credited to a deposit account (to a savings account), a nominal account or delivered by mail, as well as to recipients of Russian pensions permanently residing outside of Russia. For these categories, from July 1, nothing will change, pensions and social benefits will be delivered according to the same scheme as before.

Previously, it was planned to complete the process of transferring pensions to the national payment system by July 1 of last year, but this period was extended several more times, including in December – until July 1, 2021.

According to Yegor Krivosheya, head of research at the Skolkovo-NES Center for the Study of Financial Technologies and Digital Economy, the transfer of payments depended on the risks of the spread of COVID-19 in the country, but now there are no serious reasons for transfers, writes “RIA News“.

June 24 Professor of the Department of Finance and Prices of the PRUE G.V. Plekhanova Yulia Finogenova stated that if a pensioner for some reason does not want to use the services of a bank, he can be sent a pension through the “Post of Russia”. In this case, the postman will deliver the pension to your home. As Finogenova noted, if a pensioner does not have time to issue a Mir card before July 1, his money will still be saved.

On March 24, the vice-rector of the Financial University under the Russian government, Alexander Safonov, named ways to increase the size of the future pension. According to him, several factors affect the amount of accruals, including official employment.