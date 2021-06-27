In Russia, from June 1, the procedure for receiving pensions, monthly payments from maternity capital and other benefits will change. It will be fashionable to receive them only on the card of the Mir payment system.

Those who do not want to issue this card will be able to receive payments in cash or to a bank account to which a bank card is not tied. At the same time, we are talking only about those citizens who receive payments to cards of international payment systems and does not apply to those to whom they are credited to a deposit account (to a savings account), a nominal account or delivered by mail.

Also, beneficiaries of Russian pensions permanently residing outside the country are not affected by the innovation.

The transfer of pensions and benefits to the national payment system was originally supposed to be completed by July 1, 2020, but it was postponed several times. According to Yegor Krivosheya, head of research at the Skolkovo-NES Center for the Study of Financial Technologies and Digital Economy, the transfer of payments depended on the risks of the spread of coronavirus in the country, but at the moment there are no more serious reasons for transfers, writes “RIA News“.

June 24 Professor of the Department of Finance and Prices of the PRUE G.V. Plekhanova Yulia Finogenova noted that if a pensioner for some reason does not want to use the services of a bank, he can be sent a pension through the “Post of Russia”. Then the postman will deliver the pension to your home. According to the expert, if a pensioner does not manage to issue a Mir card before July 1, his money will be saved.