01/20/2025



Updated at 5:06 p.m.





donald trump This Monday he takes office as 47th president of the United States. The day began with a religious ceremony that the tycoon attended with his wife, Melania Trump, to later take the oath at a meeting in which numerous personalities are expected, such as Joe Biden, Elon Musk or Jeff Bezosamong others. And in which Trump will be accompanied by family and friends such as his daughters Tiffany and Ivanka. Low temperatures have undoubtedly marked the meeting in which coats have been the main protagonists due to the cold wave these days in the city. We review some of the most striking outfits of the day from Jill Biden to Giorgia Meloni, Usha Vance or Kamala Harris, among others.