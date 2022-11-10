Have strong muscles without training them? It is the secret desire of many. And a group of Japanese scientists believe they can fulfill it, but …

Eugenio Spagnuolo – Milan

Muscles in evidence? They are not the only benefit of weights: from mood to general health there are many positive effects that strength training brings. But it is true that, especially in old age, physical exercise is essential for the strength of bones and muscles: locomotor fragility, which affects those who are unable to exercise, in fact causes deterioration. For this reason, a few days ago it made the news that he was in Japan discovered a drug that could cure locomotor frailty, generating effeffects on the body comparable to those of physical activity …

A pill for muscle and bone growth: the study – In a study published in Natureresearchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) explained how, using a new drug screening system, they were able to identify a compound that replicates the changes in muscles and bones that are usually achieved by exercising. The molecule in question is locamidazole (LAMZ)an aminoindazole derivative that appears to have the ability to stimulate the growth of osteoblasts and bone-forming muscle cells by inhibiting the formation of osteoclasts, which instead destroy bone. See also Jhon Mario Ramírez: a year after his death, his son does not stop remembering him

For now, the study has been done on laboratory mice, but the researchers are confident that they can continue with the experimentation on people as well. While it is true that inactivity can cause weakening of muscles (known as sarcopenia) and bones (known as osteoporosis), it is also true that exercise helps to prevent this fragility by increasing muscle strength and simultaneously promoting training. bone. Physical activity, however, has limitations: it cannot be offered to patients suffering from neuro-degenerative and cerebrovascular diseases or are already bedridden. In these cases, drug therapy could play its part.

how the lamz works – To understand how it can cure locomotor frailty, the LAMZ was administered to a guinea pig prone to sarcopenia and osteoporosis. The researchers found that locamidazole successfully enters the bloodstream, without side effects. And with several advantages: “We were happy to find that the mice treated with LAMZ exhibited larger muscle fibers, more muscle strength, a higher rate of bone formation and less bone resorption activity,” explains Takehito Ono, the author. main study.Using genetic analysis, the researchers also found that LAMZ increases the number of mitochondria (the cell’s powerhouse) in muscle and bone cells, contributing to their energy needs. See also Milan, over 100 attempts to score 4 goals. And the forwards no longer score

The next step will be to find out if these results are translatable in humans as well, without any harmful side effects that may not have been observed in the animal study. If so, a pill that offers the benefits of physical activity could hit the market within a few years. But, beware: Scientists warn that while a drug can replace physical activity in some people, exercise must still remain the first choice for those with the ability to be physically active. To date, no magic pill can give us all the benefits of physical activity.