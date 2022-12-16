Social payments and pensions in Moscow will be indexed by 10% from January 1. This was reported on December 16 on the website of the press service of the mayor and the government of the capital.

“From January 1, 2023, the city social standard for the minimum income of non-working pensioners and social payments to Muscovites will be increased by 10%, which is almost two times higher than the projected growth in city budget revenues (by 5.7% in 2023),” the statement reads. message.

In addition, the size of the increase in social payments will exceed the levels of indexation of tariffs in housing and communal services and in public transport. It is noted that all previously established benefits remain unchanged.

From 2023, the minimum amount of a pension with a city supplement will increase to 23,313 rubles per month. Also, the amount of social benefits will increase by 10%:

In addition, in 2023, payments will be timed to coincide with socially significant events and memorable dates – the anniversaries of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the start of the Soviet counteroffensive near Moscow, and the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It is specified that the amount of these payments will be determined later.

According to the Russian Constitution, usually pensions are increased once a year, by January 1st. At the same time, according to the law, the income of pensioners cannot be lower than the subsistence level.

The day before it was reported that this year the Moscow government also sent 30 billion rubles to support the capital’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).