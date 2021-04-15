S.From July 1, 2022 at the latest, consumers should also be able to hand in old electrical appliances free of charge in the supermarket or discounter. This provides for an amendment to the Electrical and Electronic Equipment Act, which the Bundestag decided on Thursday. For small devices such as mobile phones or flashlights, the return applies regardless of whether a new product is purchased. For larger old devices, it applies when buying a new item.

The prerequisite for the extended take-back obligation is a retail space of more than 800 square meters. In addition, the affected dealers have to offer electrical appliances themselves several times a year. Regular sales of lamps are sufficient for this. The amendment to the law also stipulates that all collection points are given a uniform label. In this way, consumers should quickly identify the collection points.

Online retailers should also offer their customers a free collection and disposal of old devices with every purchase of new electrical appliances. The Federal Environment Ministry assumes that the new regulations will increase the collection and recycling rate. “Easily accessible collection points are the best prerequisite for properly disposing of old electrical devices. If old devices are properly collected, pollutants can be reliably discharged and valuable raw materials can be recovered, ”said Svenja Schulze (SPD), head of the department.

Otherwise, old cell phones, flashlights or razors would be forgotten and stored in drawers. “Other old devices end up in the residual waste or are illegally marketed. That has to change, ”demanded Schulze. According to their ministry, around 86 percent of the waste electrical and electronic equipment collected was recycled in 2018. However, in the same year only around 43 percent of the old electrical appliances brought into circulation were actually collected.

The change in the law has yet to pass the Federal Council and is to come into force on January 1st. A transition period of six months applies to trading.