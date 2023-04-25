By

We all deserve a second chance. That’s what they’ve been thinking ever since Crownthe beer brand that is one of the sponsors of Mexico’s Liga MX and clubs like America, Pachuca, Santos, Toluca, Mineros de Zacatecas, León, Mazatlán and Puebla. And it is that, this company, together with Comunal and Saskia niño de Rivera, has organized a soccer tournament between Mexican prisons so that scouts from these teams can analyze and spot future talents.

It was held with various teams from different prisons in the Reclusorio Norte in Mexico City. If any meet the parameters required by these clubs, they could have the opportunity to belong to a Liga MX squad once they serve their sentence.

And not from any squad because, for example, one of the clubs that participates in this program is America, the most successful in the Aztec country with 35 titles (13 Leagues, 6 Cups, 6 times Champion of Champions, 7 CONCACAF Champions Leagues, 1 CONCACAF Giants Cup and 2 Inter-American Cups). In addition, there are also Toluca and Lionwith 18 titles to his credit; Pachucawith 13 titles; Puebla, with 10; and Saintswith 8.

The social reintegration program will be carried out in five prisons where the soccer fields will be reconditioned and they will receive training and education on this sport so that when they are released they will be as prepared as possible.

“Now everyone will have a reason to train, giving the best of themselves with the illusion of one day going out and becoming great stars of Mexican soccer”point from the Mexican beer company.

Undoubtedly, this is an incentive for the thousands of prisoners who are deprived of their liberty in Mexico and who have soccer as one of their passions. And it is that the data of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico (INEGI) point out, in a report updated in March 2023 that, at the end of the year 2021, 50.7% of the people interned in Mexican prisons practice ball sports in their prisons. In other words, more than half of the inmates dedicate part of their time to playing soccer, basketball, volleyball or other sports activities with a ball.

In the end, it doesn’t matter who the lucky winners of the tournament were, because the important thing is that we all deserve to have a second chance.

