From its picturesque towns to its landscapes: a complete guide to visiting Maestrazgo

The Maestrazgo region is an idyllic place where you can enjoy its small towns. It is a perfect area to escape from daily stress and immerse yourself in a natural environment with incredible landscapes. We offer you a complete guide to visit this amazing place.

The territory is located between the Aragonese province of Teruel and the north of Castellón, in the Valencian Community. It is comprised of fifteen municipalities: Allepuz, Bordón, Cañada de Benatanduz, Cantavieja, Castellote, Fortanete, La Cuba, La Iglesuela del Cid, Mirambel, Miravete de la Sierra, Molinos, Pitarque, Tronchón, Villarluengo and Villarroya de los Pinares.

Allepuz is a small town located in the southwest of the region. It is the perfect place to start your trip to the area. This municipality is located on the slope of a mountain at an altitude of 1,474 meters.

The areas of great interest in this town are the hermitage of Santa Isabel de Sollavientos, an isolated sanctuary surrounded by a village, and the Camino de los Pilones, which preserves more than a hundred large pylons built with masonry, stone and mortar. The latter connects with the town of Villarroya de los Pinares.





Villarroya de los Pinares is located in the north of the Sierra de Gúdar. This town has a very mountainous terrain and is located at an altitude of 1,337 meters. It is a town that stands out for its magnificent heritage and its civil architecture from the 16th and 17th centuries.

One of the most notable places in this town is the Church of the Assumption, whose origin dates back to the 15th century and is located next to an old prison. Also noteworthy is the 15th century defensive tower that is used as a bell tower and two baroque palaces: Casa Peña and Casa Carreras. Other relevant monumental complexes are the Sanctuary of San Benón, the hermitages of Loreto, the Purísima and the Calvario, which is in ruins.





Miravete de la Sierra, for its part, is located in the course of the Guadalope River. This town stands out for its three declarations of Asset of Cultural Interest for the Plaza Mayor, the Plaza de la Iglesia and the church of Nuestra Señora de las Nieves.

Other places of interest are the Miravete Cross from the 15th century, the only one preserved in the entire region, the baroque hermitage of San Cristóbal and the Flour Mill, converted into an Interpretation Center of the Bread cycle.





The town of Pitarque is located 998 meters above sea level. This population contains history about Iberian and Arab settlements.

This environment stands out for the source of the Pitarque River. It is a karst area declared a Natural Monument, which is surrounded by a valley and colonies of vultures. In the most urban part the neoclassical church of Santa María la Mayor is located along with other popular architectures such as the oven, the laundry and the blacksmith shop.





Fortanete boasts its impressive landscape at 1,353 meters above sea level. This town is known as The Hidden Jewel of Maestrazgo and combines natural and historical heritage. It is located in the Rambla del Mal Burgo basin, surrounded by the Cañada mountain range and the Tarrascón-Las Lastras mountain ranges. It has landscapes dominated by grasslands and pine forests.

The notable monuments are the baroque church of the Purification, the Renaissance town hall and some mansions such as those of the Dukes of Medinacelli and Villasegura. Other places of interest are the Castillo del Cid, the fortified farmhouse of La Torre, and some hermitages such as Loreto and San Cristóbal.





Cantavieja, capital of the Maestrazgo, is located on a limestone rock at 1,300 meters above sea level. It is the most populated town in the region with about 700 inhabitants. It has an impressive historical wealth declared a Historical-Artistic Site and is part of the list of the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain.

In the historic center, the Plaza Porticada, the Gothic Council House, the baroque church of the Assumption and the Gothic church of San Miguel stand out. Also the Loreto hermitage, the refrigerator and some farmhouses scattered throughout the territory complete this dream place that no one wants to miss.





The municipality of Mirambel, known as a jewel between walls, is declared the Europa Nostra Award for restoration. It contains a walled enclosure that stands out as one of the best preserved in Teruel. It is a town that has inspired writers such as Pío Baroja and prominent musicians such as Antón García Abril.





If you are looking for a town that combines nature, archeology and medieval history, Castellote is your best asset.

This town, declared a Site of Cultural Interest in 2007 by the Government of Aragon, rises above the terrain offering spectacular views of the Aragonese orography.

The municipality has a history that dates back to the beginning of medieval times. The oldest documentation of Castellote dates back to 1158, when it outlined the limits of the bishopric of Zaragoza. Archaeological sites of fossil trunks, known as ‘El Barranquillo’, have been found prior to this period.

Currently, there are two interpretation centers where you can learn about the town’s heritage. One is the headquarters of Dinópolis de Castellote, known as Bosque Pétreo, where they will explain the history of the dinosaurs that inhabited this land. The other is the Torreón Templario Interpretation Center, where you can learn about Castellote’s medieval past.

If you want to see more of the municipality of Castellote, we recommend that you visit its different districts: