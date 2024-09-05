An OM 665 Superba equipped with Pirelli tyres from the Collezione range was the protagonist of a real feat. That is, travelling 10,400 kilometers from Italy to the northernmost point of Europe and back without ever changing tyres: the 1929 car, to be precise, was equipped with tyres Pirelli White Starre-edition of the 1927 originals, part of the line dedicated to the cars of greatest historical and collectible interest built between the late 1920s and 2000.

Impresa OM 665 Superba from 1929

The car, driven by its owner Gianni Morandi with co-pilot Marco Morosinotto, left from Poggibonsi, in Tuscany, and reached the Pirelli headquarters in Milan for the official start of the trip. And what a trip: 15 days to get to the North Cape, and then back to Italy after another two weeks. The number of kilometers traveled on highways is zero: the car in fact only took on scenic routes, reporting about thirty stages between breathtaking landscapes, climbs and descents and asphalt conditions that went from dry and rough to wet and slippery.

The numbers

THE numbers of this enterprise speak clearly: 28 days of duration, 10,400 kilometers traveled in total, approximately 190 hours of driving. The Tuscan collector at the wheel of his OM 665 Superba, capable of reaching

a top speed of 120 km/h and an average speed of 80-90 km/h, he drove literally under the open sky across Europe, going from the heat of Italy to the cold climate of Denmark and Norway. In between, a series of stages including that of Driver Center Frankfurtone of the most important Pirelli tyre dealers in the country, and that of the proving ground in Swedish Laplandthe Pirelli Sottozero Center, where OM completed a few laps on the track in both dry and wet asphalt conditions.

Pirelli White Star

“In 1927 the Pirelli Stella Bianca was borna cross-ply tire, innovative at the time for

Features and performance – says Pirelli – Remaining in the range for decades, it became Pirelli’s longest-running tread pattern. The name ‘Stella Bianca’ is also synonymous with the golden age of motor racing: it was in fact used in competitions at the highest levels where, like today, information was collected to improve tires even for road use”.