US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday, January 30, as part of his tour of the Middle East. In a context of growing tension between Israel and the Palestinian authorities, with recent acts of violence, the deadliest in recent years, the official called for dialogue and calm, objectives that are difficult to put into practice given the tension between the parties.

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, landed this Monday, January 30, in Israel in the second leg of his tour of the Middle East after a brief visit to Egypt. Although the trip was scheduled, the senior official arrives at a key moment of escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, upsetting talks between Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The past few days have been particularly deadly on both the Palestinian and Israeli sides, with at least 12 Palestinians and seven Israelis dead, following bombings, shootings and airstrikes.

Blinken declared it had come at “a crucial moment” and condemned the shooting of a synagogue in east Jerusalem last Friday that killed seven people, but called for restraint in the Israeli response.

After meeting with Netanyahu, the US Secretary of State declared that it was “important that the people of Israel know that the United States’ commitment to their security remains unwavering.”

Blinken added that the United States continues to support maintaining the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Finally, the US official reaffirmed Washington’s conviction that the two-state solution was the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“As I told the prime minister, anything that takes us away from that vision is, in our view, detrimental to Israel’s long-term security and long-term identity as a Jewish and democratic state,” Blinken said.







Recent data indicates that public support for the two-state solution has reached an all-time low. According to a poll released last week by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Research, two-thirds of Palestinians and 53% of Israeli Jews said they opposed a two-state solution.

Blinken is scheduled to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

Worrying uptick in violence

The number of Palestinians killed in January in confrontations with the Israeli Army rose to 35, with seven fatalities on the Israeli side.

This Thursday, an Israeli incursion into the West Bank left at least nine dead on the Palestinian side. A fact that was followed on Friday by a shooting carried out by a Palestinian that killed seven people near an east Jerusalem synagogue.

Palestinians throw stones at an Israeli army bulldozer in Jenin, occupied West Bank, on January 26, 2023. © Zain Jaafar, AFP

On Saturday, a 13-year-old Palestinian teenager opened fire elsewhere in east Jerusalem, wounding two Israeli men, paramedics said.

The violence continued on Sunday when a Palestinian was shot dead outside an Israeli settlement in the West Bank. On Monday, Israeli forces also killed a Palestinian in Hebron, West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities.

This Monday, Blinken called on both sides to de-escalate the violence and to dialogue.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to take measures to calm tensions, instead of exacerbating them (…) it is the only way to stop the rising tide of violence that has claimed too many lives, too many Israelis, too many Palestinians,” said the Secretary of State.

Israeli police officers secure the site of a shooting in East Jerusalem, January 28, 2023. © Mahmoud Illean, AP

The violence follows months of Israeli airstrikes in the West Bank in response to a wave of Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the spring of 2022.

“Since the beginning of this year, we continue to see high levels of violence and other negative trends that have characterized the year 2022,” UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said on Thursday, noting that it is crucial “Immediately reduce tensions and prevent further loss of life.”

Netanyahu Vows to Respond with a Strong Hand

Netanyahu’s new far-right government has vowed to take a tough stance against the Palestinians and increase settlement construction.

“We are not looking for an escalation, but we are prepared for any scenario. Our response to terrorism is a strong hand and a forceful, fast and precise response,” the prime minister said on Sunday.

In response to the attacks on Friday and the weekend, the government announced in a statement a series of decisions to “combat terrorism”, including “the revocation of the Israeli identity cards of the families of ‘terrorists’ who support terrorism”

. Those living in occupied east Jerusalem with Israeli residence permits would be forced to settle in the occupied West Bank.

They also announced “the revocation of the rights to social security and additional benefits of the relatives of ‘terrorists’ who support terrorism” and the “speeding up and expansion of the granting of firearms licenses” for civilians.







Finally, Netanyahu said that they will reinforce the settlements in the occupied West Bank with the aim of “sending to the terrorists, who intend to uproot us from our land, the message that we are here to stay.”

Israel has built dozens of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in which more than 500,000 Jewish settlers live and which are considered illegal by the international community.

Blinken’s trip marks the highest-level US engagement with Netanyahu since he took power last month, with a government considered the most right-wing in the country’s history and whose judiciary reform projects have long been criticized.

If few concrete advances are expected from these meetings, according to analysts, Washington would be trying to resume contact with Benjamin Netanyahu. Even some familiar sources mention a possible visit by the prime minister to the White House in February.

