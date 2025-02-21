



The second day of this 81 edition of the Madrid fashion catwalk brings us once again a session of proposals from the hand of seven consecrated designers. Simorra, Isabel Sanchís, Ynésuelves or Custo Barcelona They are some of today’s calendar names to present their collections for the next autumn/winter 2025-26 season, on the catwalk installed in the Pavilion 14.1 of IFEMA.

Simorra

The baptized collection ‘Roots’ of Simorra is inspired by ‘The Power of Movement in Plants’, A study by Francis Darwin with his father, Charles Darwin, in which they claimed that “plants are intelligent beings.” This perspective marked the beginning of a line of research that today concludes that the plant roots system acts as a brain: capable of thinking and creating ties.

In the centenary of his death, the firm pays tribute to this vision through a collection that reflects on intelligence, collaborative thinking between living beings and transgenerational society. On the catwalkfluid dresses coexist with jacket suits, layers, sets with midi skirts and garments with a lot of movement.

Following parades:









Isabel Sanchis 12: 30h

Hannibal Laguna 14h

YNESUELVES 16H

Custo Barcelona 17: 30h

Erroz 19h

Malne 20: 30h